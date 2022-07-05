Chargers' Keenan Allen, Mike Williams Named Top Wide Receiver Duo

The Chargers' wide receiver group led by Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been a formidable one-two pairing for the last five seasons.

Last year, the Chargers offense totaled the third-most receiving yards with quarterback Justin Herbert distributing the ball to Allen, Williams and others.

In preparation for the 2022 NFL season, Bucky Brooks of NFL.com ranked the top duos at each position, landing Allen and Williams as the top wide receiver pairing.

Brooks wrote the following about the Chargers' wide receiver duo:

"The Chargers' super-sized pass-catchers make life easy for quarterback Justin Herbert with their ability to win 50-50 balls down the field. Allen (6-2, 211) and Williams (6-4, 218) excel at coming down with contested catches, but there is so much more to each of their games. As a crafty route-runner with an array of street-ball moves at the line of scrimmage, the 30-year-old Allen is nearly impossible to defend in a one-on-one match-up in the slot or out wide, as evidenced by his four 100-catch seasons in the past five years. The five-time Pro Bowl selectee is a high-end chain-mover with a knack for making the big play in the clutch. Not to be outdone, Williams delivers splash plays on the perimeter as an extra-large vertical threat. The 27-year-old has averaged over 16 yards per catch throughout his career, with 26 career touchdowns in five seasons. Given the challenge this tandem poses to defenses on the perimeter, they are an easy choice as the No. 1 duo in the league."

Both Allen and Williams finished the 2021 campaign with over 1,100 receiving yards and combined for 15 touchdowns.

After playing last year on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, Williams signed a three-year, $60 million contract extension this offseason to remain an essential part of the Chargers' offense for the foreseeable future.

Allen has three years remaining on his contract, but the bulk of his guarantees run out following the 2022 season.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.