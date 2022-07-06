Skip to main content

Chargers QB Justin Herbert Sits Atop Betting Props to Lead NFL in Passing Yards

The oddsmakers have Justin Herbert finishing the 2022 season with the most passing yards in the NFL.

Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the game's top passers in just two seasons in the NFL. Last year, he finished second among qualified quarterbacks, totaling 5,014 passing yards which trailed just Tom Brady for the top spot.

For the 2022 season, Herbert is the betting favorite at +600 on DraftKings Sportsbook to lead the league in passing yards.

The Chargers offense produced two 1,000-yard receivers in Mike Williams and Keenan Allen last year, while Austin Ekeler hauled in over 600 yards out of the backfield. The team's receiving corps that also featured Josh Palmer, Jalen Guyton, Jared Cook and others rounded out the group.

As for the season ahead, Herbert welcomes in a new pass-catching tight end threat with Gerald Everett entering the mix. Everett, who set career highs in receiving yards and touchdowns last season in Seattle, should elevate the productivity a step further in his first season in Joe Lombardi's offensive system.

It's also worth noting that while Herbert was highly efficient in year two, the right side of the offensive line was largely inconsistent. In an effort to surround Herbert with better protection, the Chargers invested their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to select Zion Johnson, a guard out of Boston College.

Odds to finish 2022 season with most passing yards

  1. Justin Herbert (+600)
  2. Tom Brady (+750)
  3. Patrick Mahomes (+800)
  4. Derek Carr (+900)
  5. Matthew Stafford (+1000)
  6. Joe Burrow (+1000)
  7. Josh Allen (+1200)
  8. Dak Prescott (+1200)
  9. Aaron Rodgers (+1400)
  10. Russell Wilson (+1800)

*All odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook

