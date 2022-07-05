Skip to main content

NFL Head Coach Rankings: Where Chargers' Brandon Staley Lands on the List

Where does Brandon Staley rank among NFL head coaches?

In the first year with Brandon Staley at the helm, the Chargers missed out on the playoffs following an overtime loss to the Raiders in Week 18. While the team's offensive unit finished top five across many statistical categories, the defense vastly called for improvements to be had this offseason.

Staley, who now enters his second season as a head coach, has an abundance of new additions to the Chargers defense, including a handful of players who've previously played in his scheme during prior stops along the way in Chicago and Denver.

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports compiled a head coach rankings, placing Staley in the middle of the pack.

Staley was ranked No. 17 under the category of 'The Guys' which is described as the following: "Some of these coaches are past their prime. Some of them are approaching it. At the end of the day, they represent the majority of head coaches and the middle tier – proven or respected as competitors but not necessarily title contenders."

Benjamin wrote the following about Staley:

"His analytically informed hyper-aggressiveness on fourth downs gets all the pub, but he's gotta be a better decision-maker as a whole, incorporating common sense into key spots. Still, his pass "D" was good and should only improve in 2022, he remains a respected up-and-comer with X's and O's, and he should have an opportunity to taste the postseason now that QB Justin Herbert has even more help on both sides of the ball."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nov 22, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates with quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and wide receiver Mike Williams (81) after scoring a third quarter touchdown against the New York Jets at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers' Keenan Allen, Mike Williams Named Top Wide Receiver Duo

1 hour ago
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers' Justin Herbert is Looking for Consistency, Being Sharp Week In and Week Out

Jun 29, 2022
May 13, 2022; Costa Mesa CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson (77) during rookie minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers' Zion Johnson Named to Preseason All-Rookie Team

Jun 29, 2022

It's no secret that Staley leans on the side of being aggressive rather than playing it safe. While it's a gamble – and in some cases has shown to be costly – there's a method to the madness and Staley is a firm believer in what he's ultimately putting together.

Now, factoring in that the Chargers defense should be significantly improved from a season ago, there’s the thought that Staley can turn things over to his defensive unit with a more profound belief that they can come up with a turnover or stop to get the ball back on offense.

It'll be a wait and see to determine whether or not Staley rolls things back a bit in terms of his aggressive nature, but after laying out a full season, it's clear that being the aggressor is part of the Chargers' identity.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Nov 22, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates with quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and wide receiver Mike Williams (81) after scoring a third quarter touchdown against the New York Jets at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers' Keenan Allen, Mike Williams Named Top Wide Receiver Duo

By Nicholas Cothrel1 hour ago
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers' Justin Herbert is Looking for Consistency, Being Sharp Week In and Week Out

By Nicholas CothrelJun 29, 2022
May 13, 2022; Costa Mesa CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson (77) during rookie minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers' Zion Johnson Named to Preseason All-Rookie Team

By Nicholas CothrelJun 29, 2022
Oct 17, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to throw during the first quarter as guard Matt Feiler (71) blocks Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell (93) at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Why Chargers' Matt Feiler is Considered One of the Top Bargains in the NFL

By Nicholas CothrelJun 28, 2022
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Where Does the Chargers Secondary Rank Among the Best in the NFL?

By Nicholas CothrelJun 27, 2022
May 13, 2022; Costa Mesa CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during rookie minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Front Office Rankings: Chargers GM Tom Telesco Lands Inside Top 10

By Nicholas CothrelJun 27, 2022
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson (77) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Training Camp: Player Reporting Dates, Open Practice Schedule Announced

By Nicholas CothrelJun 23, 2022
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Matt Feiler (71) during the game against the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

SI Names Chargers' Most Underrated Player Entering 2022 Season

By Nicholas CothrelJun 23, 2022