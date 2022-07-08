Skip to main content

Marty Schottenheimer, Don Coryell Among 54 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists

Two former coaches of the Chargers have been named semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 54 semifinalists for the class of 2023 on Thursday, and two former coaches of the Chargers were among them, featuring Marty Schottenheimer and Don Coryell.

Schottenheimer and Coryell are among the 29 individuals who are Coach/Contributor semifinalists, placing them into the next phase for consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Schottenheimer, who holds a career winning percentage of .613 across 21 NFL seasons, served stints in San Deigo, Kansas City, Cleveland and Washington. With the Chargers, Schottenheimer led the franchise to a 47-33 record over five seasons, including two division titles.

In 2006, the Schottenheimer-led Chargers recorded a franchise-best 14 wins with the likes of Philip Rivers, LaDainian Tomlinson and Antonio Gates registering one of the league's top offensive units.

Coryell put together a .572 career winning percentage across 14 NFL seasons, including nine in San Diego and five in St. Louis. With the Chargers, Coryell compiled a 69-56 record, earning three division titles and reaching the AFC Championship two times.

Coryell leaned on a heavy downfield throwing attack led by the formidable duo of Dan Fouts and Kellen Winslow – each of which have been enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Coach/Contributor Committee members will send 12 of the semifinalist into the finalist round, which will be made official on July 27.

The Coach/Contributor Committee members will ultimately meet once again on Aug. 23 to select a Coach or Contributor for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

