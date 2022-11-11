Why the Chargers Waived Former First-Round Pick DL Jerry Tillery

COSTA MESA – The Chargers waived 2019 first-round pick defensive lineman Jerry Tillery on Thursday night, coming on the heels of losing defensive lineman Austin Johnson to a season-ending knee injury.

The decision to waive Tillery stemmed from he and the Chargers having philosophical differences regarding playing time that became a bigger distraction to the overall focus of the team, including friction with other players on the roster.

"It just became clear that it wasn’t going to be a fit anymore," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said of Tillery's dismissal. "Where we’re headed, as a team, wasn’t going to be compatible with Jerry and where he is trying to go. We felt like it was best to move forward.”

Tillery's role had endured a change this season after the team signed Sebastian Joseph-Day and Johnson in free agency, taking over the two starting spots from the interior of the defensive line.

In doing so, Tillery became more of a rotational player. Yet, he still remained a steady contributor, playing half of the Chargers' defensive snaps in his final two games with the club.

The incidents from Tillery began at the start of this week, which were followed by him taking two personal days on Wednesday and Thursday, not practicing with the team.

After it became clear that his frustration reached a point that was unsolvable, the Chargers felt it was in their best interest to let Tillery go in an effort to avoid further distractions in the locker room.

"Jerry has been a valued member of our organization since arriving in 2019, and I want to thank him for all his contributions to the Chargers," said general manager Tom Telesco in a statement. "This was not an easy decision but, after careful consideration, it was a necessary one that is in the best interest of both team and player. We wish Jerry all the best moving forward in his career."

Prior to the start of this season, the Chargers opted to decline Tillery's fifth-year option of his rookie contract, making him a free agent at the end of the year.

“It’s the first time that it has happened to me as a head coach, but I know that it happens throughout the NFL," Staley said of navigating a relationship with a player whose fifth-year option was declined. "I was with [Bears CB] Kyle fuller in Chicago, who I’m very close with, he had his option declined. He ended up having a fantastic season in 2017, led the NFL in past breakups and earned a huge extension with the Bears. He became a first-team All-Pro on the number one defense in the NFL.

"I think a lot of it is how you approach it. You try to approach it that way, that when business decisions happen, you’re still pouring into each other, you’re still trying to make things work and create a vision for someone’s role. Sometimes it happens like that and sometimes it happens like this. At the end of the day, you have to do what’s best for your team, and that’s what we did.”

In 54 games with the Chargers, including 29 starts, Tillery recorded 106 tackles, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two passes defended.

"It’s always unfortunate when you see somebody go through that," defensive end Khalil Mack said of Tillery. "I don’t think I’ve been a part of that in the sense that it’s in the middle of the season getting cut. It’s different, it’s a weird situation. But at the same time, I know wherever he goes, he’s going to get opportunities because he’s a talented player."

Tillery has been placed on waivers following his departure from the Chargers. If a team claims him, they will pickup the reminder of his $2.05 million contract.

