As Injuries Hit the Defensive Line, Chargers Face Tall Order in Slowing Down 49ers' Rushing Attack

COSTA MESA – Injuries to the Chargers have been a factor surrounding the team nearly all season. The most recent loss includes defensive lineman Austin Johnson, who suffered a left knee fracture and MCL sprain that will force him to miss the remainder of the season.

On Wednesday, Chargers coach Brandon Staley announced the team is signing defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster from the practice squad, and placing Johnson on injured reserve.

"He's a brother in this d-line room so obviously that's something that we're taking hard and our prayers are with him as he enters his path of recovery right now," defensive lineman Christian Covington said of Johnson's season-ending injury. "But with that being said, nothing changes from our mindset, nothing changes from our focus with regards to the work that has to be put in place. It sounds heartless to have the next man up mentality, but it's just a sad reality that we live when you play a game like football."

Through the first nine weeks of the season, Johnson recorded the highest run stop percentage on the Chargers at 11.4%, per Pro Football Focus. As the team searches for his replacement to anchor the middle of the defensive line, they'll be tasked with doing so against one of the league's premier rushing attacks in the 49ers.

Before eventually coming to grips on who will fill Johnson's role, Staley said they’re going to let guys compete during the week's practice before making a decision on who they’ll plug in.

Christian Covington, Morgan Fox, Jerry Tillery, Otito Ogbonnia and Fehoko makeup the options Staley has at his disposal to slide in alongside Sebastian Joseph-Day from the interior alignment.

"I don't think you can make up for a loss like that," Joseph-Day said of Johnson. "It's a big loss for sure. We do have great players that are ready to step up. Guys like CC [Christian Covington], guys like Fehoko. Fox obviously has been doing a good job all season. Nothing but prayers and thoughts for Austin as he recovers. We just have to go out there and play for him."

The Chargers' run-defense has been vulnerable in recent weeks, allowing over 200 yards rushing in three of the last four games. As they reshuffle the defensive line in wake of Johnson's injury, the challenge this week will be attempting to contain 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

As the 49ers pulled off a trade to acquire McCaffrey ahead of the NFL trade deadline, he's appeared in two games with his new club since his arrival. However, this week, the 49ers hit the field following their bye week, having additional time to integrate their new weapon into the offense.

"Probably one of the best backs in the league, if not the best," Joseph-Day said of McCaffrey.

In his short stint with the 49ers, McCaffrey has accounted for a total of 245 yards and three touchdowns in games against the Chiefs and Rams.

With just minimal film on McCaffrey playing in Kyle Shanahan's scheme, the Chargers will be game-planning with a bit of anticipation.

"He's a dynamic player, and whenever you add a dynamic player to a running style offense that the 49ers have, it's just a matter of anticipating and trying to understand if we were them, what would we try to do,"? Covington said. "Obviously, we have a little bit of film to see exactly how they're utilizing him. There's no denying they have a lot of guys back there that they can use as multiple weapons in any situation in the ballgame. For us, it's just a matter of trusting ourselves and trusting the game plan that's being put into place to be able to come out victorious on Sunday."

One factor that may serve as a benefit to the Chargers this week is the familiarity that some players have in facing the 49ers. This offseason the Chargers signed numerous free agents with previous ties to Staley during his prior stops of coaching. Among them were three former Rams, including Joseph-Day, Fox and linebacker Troy Reeder.

Each of the three players have spent multiple seasons facing the 49ers twice a year, gathering experience of the identity that Shanahan’s team's play with.

"I think Fox and I both try to just tell our room how fast and how physical it's gonna be you know? It's gonna be a fast and physical game," Joseph-Day said. "You got to play fast. Even Troy was saying earlier, 'you can’t get caught with your cleats in the ground.' They'll punch you in the mouth."

An emphasis early this week, voiced by Joseph-Day, Reeder and Fox, has been the tenacity in which the 49ers play with, backed by their ground-and-pound running attack.

