Chargers vs. Rams Week 17 Injury Report: Wednesday

The Chargers and Rams have released the first injury report of the week.

The Chargers will prepare for the Rams coming off a short week after playing on Monday Night Football. As a result, the Chargers didn't hold a practice or walkthrough on Wednesday, instead just completing workouts in the weight room.

Wednesday's injury report for the Chargers was an estimate on behalf of the team. Safety Derwin James (concussion) was the only player labeled a non-participant.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that James remains in concussion protocol. James was ejected during Monday night's game against the Colts for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Ashton Dulin in the second quarter.

Running back Austin Ekeler (knee) and fullback Zander Horvath (ankle) were listed as limited.

Chargers injury report

Did not participate:

Derwin James (concussion)

Limited:

Austin Ekeler (knee)

Zander Horvath (ankle)

Full:

Sebastian Joseph-Day (back)

Trey Pipkins (knee)

Rams injury report

Injury report will be updated following its release.

