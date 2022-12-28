Chargers vs. Rams Week 17 Injury Report: Wednesday
The Chargers will prepare for the Rams coming off a short week after playing on Monday Night Football. As a result, the Chargers didn't hold a practice or walkthrough on Wednesday, instead just completing workouts in the weight room.
Wednesday's injury report for the Chargers was an estimate on behalf of the team. Safety Derwin James (concussion) was the only player labeled a non-participant.
Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that James remains in concussion protocol. James was ejected during Monday night's game against the Colts for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Ashton Dulin in the second quarter.
Running back Austin Ekeler (knee) and fullback Zander Horvath (ankle) were listed as limited.
Chargers injury report
Did not participate:
- Derwin James (concussion)
Limited:
- Austin Ekeler (knee)
- Zander Horvath (ankle)
Full:
- Sebastian Joseph-Day (back)
- Trey Pipkins (knee)
Rams injury report
Injury report will be updated following its release.
*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here
Read more from Charger Report:
- Takeaways From Chargers' 20-3 Week 16 Win Over Colts
- Chargers Punch Their Ticket to the Playoffs With 20-3 Win Over Colts
- Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Colts Week 16
- Chargers at Colts Week 16 Game Prediction
- Increased Energy From Chargers Has Brandon Staley Eager For Final Stretch With Playoffs Lurking
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.