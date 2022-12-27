Takeaways From Chargers' 20-3 Week 16 Win Over Colts

What are the main takeaways we learned from the Chargers' Week 16 win over the Colts?

The Chargers defeated the Colts 20-3 Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 16.

Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' ninth win of the season:

Chargers defense produces complete performance

The Chargers defense continued to be a disruptive force in Week 16 against the Colts, picking up where they left off in the two weeks prior.

With the Colts giving quarterback Nick Foles the starting nod, his first of the season, the Chargers wrecked havoc against him and the offense. In totality, the Chargers recorded three interceptions and seven sacks.

“Just have a unit that's really connected out there, a team that's playing extremely hard, playing extremely disciplined, doing all the things that you need to do to put a dominant effort like that," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. "You know, that's certainly what our expectations are in the run game and the pass game, pass-rush, got to have it situations, third down, fourth down.

"It was a dominant performance, and certainly one that we expect. I'm really proud of the guys because they've come together and made it happen, and our players deserve all the credit.”

The Colts logged just 173 total yards and were 0-for-10 on third down. It was just the second time the Chargers have held their opponent to zero third down conversions in a single game in the last 30 years.

Chargers offense had an up-and-down game

The Chargers offense was far from perfect, but they score plenty enough thanks in part to the defense’s stout efforts.

“I don't think we played our best football yet,” quarterback Justin Herbert said. “The defense has done an incredible job these past couple of weeks. I think offensively we can do better. We can limit turnovers and that starts with me.”

Herbert completed 24-of-31 passes for 235 yards and one interception. The third quarter woes for the offense continued in Week 16, not scoring a touchdown in that quarter for the 10th consecutive game.

A bright spot, offensively, was the Chargers’ run game. They went over the 100-yard rushing mark for the third time this season. Austin Ekeler led the way with 67 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

“I thought that we did run the ball in the second half the way we wanted to, but it's just bringing it all together and being a clean operation with all 11 guys,” Staley said. “I think that we're still trying to find that rhythm.”

Chargers are playoff bound

For the first time since 2018, the Chargers have secured a spot in the playoffs. Herbert and Staley will each appear in the postseason for the first time as a head coach and quarterback duo.

“It's just the beginning. This is not our final goal. We expected to be at this point," Staley said. "I'm really proud of how this season has gone for our football team and what we've been able to demonstrate in order to make it into the postseason. That's probably what I'm most proud of. Not just being in it, but how we made it, what it took for us to get in."

The Chargers hold the No. 6 seed in the AFC Playoff Picture, just one game behind the Ravens. With two weeks left, the Chargers will play the Rams (5-10) and Broncos (4-11) across the last two weeks, the easiest remaining schedule in the NFL.

“Sounds amazing," wide receiver Keenan Allen said of clinching the playoffs. "Everything we worked for, everything we were here for. We are in the fight. All the details and everything will mean a little more here these last two weeks and hopefully we can keep getting better.”

Derwin James ejected for hit to the head

Chargers safety Derwin James was ejected in the second quarter for a hit to the head on Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin.

“No, I did not," Staley said, not agreeing with James' disqualification by the officials. "I know Derwin's intent. You know, you would have to establish intent. I thought that he tried to lead with the shoulder. It's a play where they obviously laid the guy out in a tough position, which is their fault, not ours, and Derwin made an aggressive play.

"We all know Derwin is not going to try to do that to anybody. So, we'll have to look at it. I know what Derwin's intentions are. I've seen him make a lot of tackles on plays just like that, and I know that his target was not above the neck. I know that.”

Staley said James is in concussion protocol, but was doing well as he celebrated in the locker room after the game with his teammates with the Chargers clinching a playoff spot.

Brandon Staley points to his team's toughness

Through all the adversity the Chargers have faced, losing key starters through stretches of the year, they’re right where they want to be as the regular season inches closer to an end.

Staley emphasized his team’s toughness for why they’ve been able to remain in the thick of things down the final stretch of the season.