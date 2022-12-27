Chargers Punch Their Ticket to the Playoffs With 20-3 Win Over Colts

The Chargers improve to a 9-6 record following their win over the Colts on Monday Night Football.

The Chargers are heading to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 after defeating the Colts 20-3 on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Entering Week 16 with a playoff-clinching scenario, the Chargers needed a couple things to fall in their favor. They had to pickup a road win over the Colts, while also needing the Raiders, Jets and Patriots to lose.

All four things happened and just like that, quarterback Justin Herbert will appear in his first playoff game of his young career.

"It'll be a lot of fun," Herbert said of playing in the playoffs come mid-January. "Just excited to be in that atmosphere and to have the opportunity to keep playing football."

The Chargers, who entered the season with Super Bowl-caliber expectations, faced lofty bumps in the road throughout the year as the team's injuries began to mount. They've played games without half of their starting defense and found ways to come out on top. They've gone through stretches without their top two pass-catchers available and a patch-work offensive line, and yet they've remained steady in their approach.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley did some reflecting after his team's playoff-clinching win over the Colts, and continually emphasized the toughness his team has exhibited throughout the litany of injuries.

"I think the reason why we're here is because of the men on our football team," Staley said. "We've got the makeup to withstand the type of season that we've had. We would not be here today if it weren't for the toughness of our football team."

The Chargers offense turned in a modest performance against the Colts, but the Staley's defense played about as dominate of a game as they have all season.

"I don't think we've played our best football yet," Herbert said. "The defense has done an incredible job these past couple of weeks. I think offensively we can be better. We can limit turnovers and that starts with me."

Herbert finished the game completing 24-of-31 passes for 235 yards and one interception. The Chargers' run game, however, eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark for the third time this season, including 67 yards and two touchdowns from Austin Ekeler.

Needing to pickup the offense in moments they fell short, the Chargers defense recorded three interceptions and seven sacks. The Colts accounted for just 173 total yards and were 0-for-10 on third down.

Monday's primetime game was just the second time the Chargers have held their opponent to zero third down conversions in a single game in the last 30 years.

"We just got a unit that's really connected out there, a team that's playing extremely hard, playing extremely disciplined, doing all the things that you need to do to put in a dominant effort like that," Staley said. "That's certainly what our expectations are in the run game, the pass game, pass rush, gotta have it situations, third down, fourth down.

"It was a dominant performance, and certainly one that we expect, but I'm really proud of the guys because they've come together and they've made it happen. Our players deserve all the credit."

The Chargers hold the No. 6 seed in the AFC Playoff Picture, just one game behind the Ravens. With two weeks left, the Chargers will play the easiest remaining schedule having to face the Rams (5-10) and Broncos (4-11) across the last two weeks.

"It's just the beginning. This is not our final goal. We expected to be at this point," Staley said. "I'm really proud of how this season has gone for our football team and what we've been able to demonstrate in order to make it into the postseason. That's probably what I'm most proud of, not just being in it, but how we made it."

The Chargers will play for postseason seeding purposes the next two weeks, which will solidify their opponent in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.