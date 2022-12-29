Chargers vs. Rams Betting Odds: Week 17 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

Here's a look at the betting odds ahead of the Chargers' Week 17 matchup against the Rams.

The Chargers and Rams will square off in Week 16 with the winner carrying bragging rights in the Battle of L.A. showdown.

The Chargers will attempt to improve their playoff seeding after clinching a spot in the postseason last Sunday. Currently, they hold the No. 6 seed in the AFC, but still have a shot to secure the No. 5 seed as they sit a game back from the Ravens.

The Rams have been long out of playoff contention, but will lean into the opportunity to play spoiler against their inner-city rivals.

Here's a look at the betting lines ahead of Week 17:

Chargers vs. Rams Betting Odds

Point spread: Chargers -6.5

Chargers -6.5 Moneyline : Chargers (-275), Rams (+225)

: Chargers (-275), Rams (+225) Over/under: 40.5 points

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

The Chargers enter this week's matchup favored by 6.5 points, a relatively big spread in which the oddsmakers see this game being decided by a touchdown.

The game's point total is slated at 40.5 points, one of the lowest over/under lines of the week. The Chargers have averaged 22 points per game this season, while the Rams average 19 points per game.

Kickoff for the Chargers vs. Rams Week 17 contest is set for Sunday, Jan. 1 at 1:25 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report: