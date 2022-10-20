Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7 Injury Report: Thursday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers injury report for Thursday saw just two changes.

Tight end Gerald Everett returned to practice, participating in full capacity after missing Wednesday due to an illness. Center/guard Will Clapp was upgraded to a full participant after being limited yesterday with a quad injury.

Wide receiver Joshua Palmer and tight end Donald Parham Jr. are each dealing with a concussion and did not practice for the second consecutive day this week.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen, who's missed the last five games with a hamstring injury, ran a variety of routes during Thursday's practice. He was limited for the second straight day, but looks to be progressing.

Chargers injury report

Did not practice:

K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring)

RB Joshua Kelley (knee)

WR Joshua Palmer (concussion)

TE Donald Parham Jr. (concussion)

Limited:

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (ankle)

C Corey Linsley (illness)

T Trey Pipkins (knee)

Full:

C/G Will Clapp (quad)

TE Gerald Everett (illness)

G Zion Johnson (ankle)

LB Kyle Van Noy (back)

Seahawks injury report

Injury report will be updated following its release.

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.