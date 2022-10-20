Skip to main content

Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7 Injury Report: Thursday

The Chargers had four players listed as non-participants on the injury report for Thursday's practice.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers injury report for Thursday saw just two changes. 

Tight end Gerald Everett returned to practice, participating in full capacity after missing Wednesday due to an illness. Center/guard Will Clapp was upgraded to a full participant after being limited yesterday with a quad injury.

Wide receiver Joshua Palmer and tight end Donald Parham Jr. are each dealing with a concussion and did not practice for the second consecutive day this week.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen, who's missed the last five games with a hamstring injury, ran a variety of routes during Thursday's practice. He was limited for the second straight day, but looks to be progressing.

Chargers injury report

Did not practice:

  • K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring)
  • RB Joshua Kelley (knee)
  • WR Joshua Palmer (concussion)
  • TE Donald Parham Jr. (concussion)

Limited:

  • WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)
  • DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (ankle)
  • C Corey Linsley (illness)
  • T Trey Pipkins (knee)

Full:

  • C/G Will Clapp (quad)
  • TE Gerald Everett (illness)
  • G Zion Johnson (ankle)
  • LB Kyle Van Noy (back)

Seahawks injury report

Injury report will be updated following its release.

