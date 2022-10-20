Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7 Injury Report: Thursday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers injury report for Thursday saw just two changes.
Tight end Gerald Everett returned to practice, participating in full capacity after missing Wednesday due to an illness. Center/guard Will Clapp was upgraded to a full participant after being limited yesterday with a quad injury.
Wide receiver Joshua Palmer and tight end Donald Parham Jr. are each dealing with a concussion and did not practice for the second consecutive day this week.
Wide receiver Keenan Allen, who's missed the last five games with a hamstring injury, ran a variety of routes during Thursday's practice. He was limited for the second straight day, but looks to be progressing.
Chargers injury report
Did not practice:
- K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring)
- RB Joshua Kelley (knee)
- WR Joshua Palmer (concussion)
- TE Donald Parham Jr. (concussion)
Limited:
- WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)
- DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (ankle)
- C Corey Linsley (illness)
- T Trey Pipkins (knee)
Full:
- C/G Will Clapp (quad)
- TE Gerald Everett (illness)
- G Zion Johnson (ankle)
- LB Kyle Van Noy (back)
Seahawks injury report
Injury report will be updated following its release.
