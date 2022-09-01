Skip to main content

Chargers RB Sony Michel Ready to Make the Most of His New Opportunity

Chargers' newcomer Sony Michel is eager for his fresh start with the team.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers brought in a new face to their running back group on Wednesday, singing Sony Michel following his departure from the Miami Dolphins, where he spent the last five weeks of training camp.

Michel, 27, appeared eager for a fresh start in joining the Chargers, as he spoke with reporters for the first time since joining the team before Thursday's practice.

Just hours after singing his new deal with the Chargers on Wednesday, Michel was already out on the field practicing with his new teammates.

“Day 1 was great," Michel said when speaking about his first practice. "Getting around the guys, trying to understand the culture, get implemented a little bit, getting to the playbook, getting around the coaches, running around a little bit. A little bit of everything. I’m excited [with] how Day 1 went.”

Michel joins the Chargers with an impressive résumé of playing on the big stage. He's won two Super Bowls – one last year with the Rams and another in 2019 with the Patriots. He's also played under the bright lights of the National Championship and Rose Bowl during his college career at Georgia.

The Chargers have added a handful of players this offseason with playoff and Super Bowl experience, onboarding the likes of J.C. Jackson, Kyle Van Noy, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Troy Reeder and others. Michel is just the newest example – this time brining that experience to the offensive side of the ball.

With Week 1 of the regular season sitting just 10 days away, Michel will need to be a quick study of learning the playbook. That's something he's been tasked in doing before, going from the Patriots to the Rams via trade last year during the late stages of training camp.

“I’ve been in a similar situation where I got traded and kind of had to learn the playbook. It takes time because, yes, you have to know the information, but you have to also know how to apply it," he said. "With that, it takes reps, it takes practice reps, it takes game reps, and eventually, you are going to get into a good routine and good flow.”

Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi stated earlier this week that they'll figure out exactly what Michel's role will entail after they get him up to speed on things.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Aug 17, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Larry Rountree III (34) carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during joint practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers Sign RB Larry Rountree to Practice Squad, Bringing Total to 15 Players

Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tackle Trey Pipkins III (79) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Pipkins Reflects on His Journey That Led to Him Being Named Chargers' Starting Right Tackle

Aug 1, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, US; Miami Dolphins running back Sony Michel (28) runs with the football during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers Shuffle Running Back Group by Signing Sony Michel, Waive Larry Rountree

“When I came, yes, we talked a little bit about roles on offense. Being a running back, my role has always kind of been the same, is to try to be the best version of myself," Michel said. "Kind of come into this locker room and try to add to another piece to the puzzle. My role would basically be dictated off of what I can learn, what I do out of practice, and hopefully that can kind of shape out on its’ own.”

Chargers coach Brandon Staley has been a long observer of his new running back. Staley shared that he's known about Michel since he was a 14-year-old kid.

“I recruited South Florida when I was in college. He’s kind of a legend down there," Staley said of Michel. "He was an eighth grader that played on varsity. His reputation precedes him down there.”

Michel will attempt to carve out a role in Los Angeles that can uplift the Chargers' backup running back duties to Austin Ekeler. Michel said he sees complimentary styles between himself and Ekeler, being of the belief that he'll fit in quite nicely to the team's running back mix.

“Austin Ekeler is a hard worker. It’s going to help me push myself," Michel said. "He’s going to help me push myself in the weight room. He’s going to help me push myself on the field and in the meeting rooms. He’s a great person to be around.”

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Aug 17, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Larry Rountree III (34) carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during joint practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Sign RB Larry Rountree to Practice Squad, Bringing Total to 15 Players

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tackle Trey Pipkins III (79) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Trey Pipkins Reflects on His Journey That Led to Him Being Named Chargers' Starting Right Tackle

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 1, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, US; Miami Dolphins running back Sony Michel (28) runs with the football during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Shuffle Running Back Group by Signing Sony Michel, Waive Larry Rountree

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jul 27, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers workout during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley (left) with linemen Storm Norton (74) and Trey Pipkins III (79) and Rashawn Slater (70) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Name Starting Right Tackle Following Competitive Training Camp Battle

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 27, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Sony Michel (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

RB Sony Michel to Visit With Chargers Following Release From Dolphins

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

5 Takeaways From Chargers' Initial 53-Man Roster

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko (96) during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Breiden Fehoko Beats Out Christian Covington and Others to Make Chargers' Initial 53-Man Roster

By Nicholas Cothrel