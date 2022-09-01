Chargers RB Sony Michel Ready to Make the Most of His New Opportunity

COSTA MESA – The Chargers brought in a new face to their running back group on Wednesday, singing Sony Michel following his departure from the Miami Dolphins, where he spent the last five weeks of training camp.

Michel, 27, appeared eager for a fresh start in joining the Chargers, as he spoke with reporters for the first time since joining the team before Thursday's practice.

Just hours after singing his new deal with the Chargers on Wednesday, Michel was already out on the field practicing with his new teammates.

“Day 1 was great," Michel said when speaking about his first practice. "Getting around the guys, trying to understand the culture, get implemented a little bit, getting to the playbook, getting around the coaches, running around a little bit. A little bit of everything. I’m excited [with] how Day 1 went.”

Michel joins the Chargers with an impressive résumé of playing on the big stage. He's won two Super Bowls – one last year with the Rams and another in 2019 with the Patriots. He's also played under the bright lights of the National Championship and Rose Bowl during his college career at Georgia.

The Chargers have added a handful of players this offseason with playoff and Super Bowl experience, onboarding the likes of J.C. Jackson, Kyle Van Noy, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Troy Reeder and others. Michel is just the newest example – this time brining that experience to the offensive side of the ball.

With Week 1 of the regular season sitting just 10 days away, Michel will need to be a quick study of learning the playbook. That's something he's been tasked in doing before, going from the Patriots to the Rams via trade last year during the late stages of training camp.

“I’ve been in a similar situation where I got traded and kind of had to learn the playbook. It takes time because, yes, you have to know the information, but you have to also know how to apply it," he said. "With that, it takes reps, it takes practice reps, it takes game reps, and eventually, you are going to get into a good routine and good flow.”

Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi stated earlier this week that they'll figure out exactly what Michel's role will entail after they get him up to speed on things.

“When I came, yes, we talked a little bit about roles on offense. Being a running back, my role has always kind of been the same, is to try to be the best version of myself," Michel said. "Kind of come into this locker room and try to add to another piece to the puzzle. My role would basically be dictated off of what I can learn, what I do out of practice, and hopefully that can kind of shape out on its’ own.”

Chargers coach Brandon Staley has been a long observer of his new running back. Staley shared that he's known about Michel since he was a 14-year-old kid.

“I recruited South Florida when I was in college. He’s kind of a legend down there," Staley said of Michel. "He was an eighth grader that played on varsity. His reputation precedes him down there.”

Michel will attempt to carve out a role in Los Angeles that can uplift the Chargers' backup running back duties to Austin Ekeler. Michel said he sees complimentary styles between himself and Ekeler, being of the belief that he'll fit in quite nicely to the team's running back mix.

“Austin Ekeler is a hard worker. It’s going to help me push myself," Michel said. "He’s going to help me push myself in the weight room. He’s going to help me push myself on the field and in the meeting rooms. He’s a great person to be around.”

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.