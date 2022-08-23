Chargers Inching Closer to Answer at Starting Right Tackle Spot

COSTA MESA – The Chargers' position battle for the starting right tackle spot has been the talk of training camp. Trey Pipkins III and Storm Norton have dueled it out, splitting reps with the first-team offense.

Head coach Brandon Staley spoke before practice on Monday, stating that they're getting closer to coming to grips on who the team's starting right tackle will ultimately be.

“I think that we’re getting close to being able to make a decision on that," Staley said on the competition at right tackle. "It’s been great for both guys to compete and to come to practice every day with a real healthy competition. There’s a healthy respect for one another.

"I think there’s the respect that they know that we have for them, too, that we didn’t have to go outside of our team to address our right tackle because we think that both of those guys are quality players."

The Chargers were hefty spenders this offseason, trading for Khalil Mack and spending top dollar to sign J.C. Jackson. They also released Bryan Bulaga, last year's right tackle, after consecutive injury-pledged seasons. Yet, they refrained from tapping into the free agent market to address right tackle, indicating the confidence the team has in their two internal options entering the season.

Nearly an hour after Staley spoke about how the right tackle position is stacking up, Pipkins took all the reps with the first-team offense during practice.

Pipkins, 25, has appeared to have the slight edge early on, but across the last four weeks of camp, it truly has been up for anyone's taking.

During last week's two-day joint practice with the Cowboys, both Pipkins and Norton struggled to slow down the Dallas pass rush off the right edge. It was evident that Justin Herbert's time in the pocket to throw was rushed, resulting in plenty of underneath throws.

However, both players delivered strong performances in Saturday night's second preseason contest against the Cowboys. In pass protection, Pipkins didn't allow any pressures on 12 pass-blocks sets, and Norton allowed one across 13 snaps, according to the metics of Pro Football Focus.

“They’re both like similar junctures in their career," Staley said. "I think it would be different if you had a rookie or a second-year player with a fifth-year player and you said, ‘Hey, maybe there is that true gap where you feel like a guy can maybe achieve something because he hasn’t experienced as much football.’ But I think with these two guys, we’re going to be able to make an accurate decision."

Pipkins was a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, who's primarily served a backup role, while making 10 spot starts over the last three seasons.

Norton, an undrafted free agent in 2017, enters his third year with the Chargers after serving small stints with the Lions, Cardinals and Vikings before playing in the XFL. Norton became the starter last year, making 15 starts, following Bulaga's season-ending injury. He played 1,078 snaps, committing six penalties and allowing nine sacks, per PFF.

"All we want is that person to be able to go out there and play to his full potential, get with the other four guys that he’s going to be with, and really establish that strong chemistry," Staley said. "We feel like we have two quality guys, but whoever wins the starting job is going to be our starter. There’s not going to be like any rotation or anything like that. Whoever wins this race is going to be the guy out there."

Both players are expected to play in the Chargers' preseason finale Friday night in New Orleans, setting fourth one final evaluation for the coaching staff and front office personnel.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.