Chargers News: Possible RB Hierarchy Projected for Jim Harbaugh's Smashmouth Offense
The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to be among the league's best teams under new head coach Jim Harbaugh. All eyes will be on whether Harbaugh can implement his style of play to this Chargers team. That remains to be seen, but thus far, the front office has built this team to do just that so Harbaugh can reach his full potential in Los Angeles.
Anyone familiar with Harbaugh's style knows it all starts in the trenches. He wants to establish the run game, starting with the offensive line. While the O-Line is vital, those running the football are just as impactful. The Chargers running back room may not be one of the most elite on paper, but they have the potential to do what Harbaugh wants to do; however, how will that room look from a depth chart perspective? According to Gavino Borquez of Chargers Wire, Gus Edwards seems likely to serve as the team's RB1 to start the 2024 season.
RB1: Gus Edwards
"Edwards, who previously played with the Ravens for six seasons, came to Los Angeles alongside offensive coordinator Greg Roman," Borquez said. "He played for Roman in 2019, 2020 and 2022. In those seasons, he averaged at least five yards per carry. He is coming off his most productive season as a pro, as he finished with 810 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Edwards won't have much value as a receiver, but as long as he stays healthy then he should be a threat on the ground."
Second on the depth chart belongs to fellow former Raven and free agent signee J.K. Dobbins.
RB2: J.K. Dobbins
"Dobbins reunites with his Edwards after their time in Baltimore. Injuries severely limited Dobbins following an eye-popping rookie season in 2020, when he averaged 5.8 yards per carry and totaled over 800 rushing yards," Borquez said." He tore his ACL and LCL and damaged his meniscus in 2021. He's played in just nine games in the last three seasons. Expected to be fully healthy, Dobbins supplies the offense with an explosive runner who will also contribute in the passing game."
The third running back may come as quite a surprise, it being L.A.'s 2024 sixth-round draft pick from Troy, Kimani Vidal. Borquez says his skillset can transform into the NFL immediately.
RB3: Kimani Vidal
"The Chargers drafted Vidal in the sixth round of this year's draft. Vidal was Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year and a third-team All-American in 2023 after he rushed for the second-most yards in the FBS (1,661)," Borquez said. "He left as Troy's all-time leading rusher with 4,010 yards. Vidal has a pro-ready skillset with the explosiveness, vision, contact balance, lateral agility, and passing game impact. I have Vidal beating Isaiah Spiller for the third and final running back spot. Spiller is a practice squad candidate."
The chances of Isaiah Spiller making the roster seem dim, especially when you consider the lack of growth in his game after two seasons. This room will look a lot different from how we've come to know it, but it may be for the better.
More Chargers: Chargers Have Officially Signed First Round Pick Joe Alt