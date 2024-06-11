Chargers News: Pro Bowl Linebacker Talks Staying in LA This Season
Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack opted to restructure his contract this offseason to stay with the Chargers and help them free up cap space. The Chargers came into the season in a poor cap situation, and both Mack and fellow pass rusher Joey Bosa agreed to restructure deals to help their teams. Had they not been willing, there's a chance the Chargers would have traded them, like they did with former wide receiver Keenan Allen, now with the Chicago BVears.
Mack says there are "a lot of things" that made him want to restructure his deal, and talked about how the team has quarterback Justin Herbert, coach Jim Harbaugh and strength coach Ben Herbert as just a few of the key pieces on this team.
"It starts with just understanding how this league works, when you have a quarterback like 10 [Justin Herbert] you know it's a lot of potential," Mack told Sports Central LA. "You see the toughness, you see the ability, you see the growth and you see ultimately an opportunity to go out and win games. Add Coach [Jim] Harbaugh to that and understand football knowledge and the class, the aura he has, personality and see it piece together. You talk to Coach [Ben] Herbert, our strength coach, it's exciting man, it's exciting."
As Mack said, the Chargers' potential and pieces are certainly exciting. Coach Jim Harbaugh has put together a strong coaching staff and built the team well this season. While Mack notes that it won't matter unless they win, their is an extra level of promise to this team.
For a player like Mack, who has made the playoffs four times but never advanced past the wildcard round, a coach and quarterback combination like Harbaugh and Herbert brings great potential. Mack, who turned 33 years old earlier this year, might only have so many opportunities to win more before he retires, making the Chargers a solid option to return to, rather than heading elsewhere.
