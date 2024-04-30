Chargers News: Watch Jim Harbaugh Inform Former Michigan Player He's A Bolt
Heading into the NFL Draft, a lot of the talk around the Los Angeles Chargers was about how many players the team would take from the University of Michigan. Former head coach Jim Harbaugh is now with the Bolts, giving thought to the organization grabbing multiple of his former players.
Los Angeles did take a few Michigan players but one of the more underrated guys that they took was linebacker Junior Colson in the third round. Colson starred for Harbaugh while they were in Ann Arbor together and now lands back with his former coach in a full-circle moment for both men.
You can see Harbaugh make the call to Colson, telling him that he would be coming to Los Angeles with him.
Last season with the Wolverines, Colson posted 95 total tackles, with two of them coming for loss. He was a massive presence within the Michigan defense that helped the program win the championship this past season.
Now, Colson will get to work under Harbaugh once again with the Bolts. He should be able to provide them with a solid tackler, who can defend the run well. Harbaugh knows his strengths and weaknesses very well so this pick certainly has some major intrigue within for the Chargers going forward.
More Chargers: Did Chargers Get it Right Picking OT Joe Alt Over a WR?