Chargers News: Watch Joe Hortiz Tell Fifth-Round Pick He's Heading to LA
One of the better parts of the NFL Draft is when teams call up the prospective players to let them know that they have been drafted. It's normally an emotional moment for all involved, especially the player since their lives are changed forever.
Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz had an emotional call with Bolts fifth-round pick Cam Hart on draft weekend, giving all the feels to anyone watching. Check out the call between the two below.
Coming out of Notre Dame, Hart was seen as a mid-round draft pick, which is where he landed. He posted 21 tackles last season, with three of them coming for loss over 12 games for the Fighting Irish.
While he wasn't on the level of some of the elite cornerbacks in the draft, Hart still has the ability to become a very valuable member of this Bolts team. He has dealt with some injuries over his career but when healthy, Hart can become a steal for the Chargers.
He is a long, athletic cornerback who brings a ton of experience to the table. Playing for the Fighting Irish means that he went up against some of the best competition that college football has to offer, giving him plenty of experience.
Hart was also a leader for the Irish, showing that his presence meant something. If Hart performs well in training camp and preseason, he may be able to see the field early on.
