Why Schlereth Sides With Burrow, Not Chiefs' Spagnuolo
Welcome to the slow season in the National Football League. Without preseason games or even camp practices, mid-summer symptoms include a proclivity to create lists.
Three-time Super Bowl winner Mark Schlereth has the fever. His condition was brought on by hearing Steve Spagnuolo slightly shade Joe Burrow on the newest season of the Netflix series Quarterback.
“Other than our guy,” microphones caught Spagnuolo telling the quarterback on Sept. 15, “you’re the best in the business.”
Kansas City’s guy, of course, is Patrick Mahomes. But for important context, the defensive coordinator’s body language and tone of voice in seeking out Burrow after the Chiefs’ 26-25 win communicated nothing but pure respect. After all, Burrow owns a winning career record (3-2, including playoffs) against the Chiefs in the Mahomes era.
And that’s one reason Schlereth on Wednesday ranked Burrow as the NFL’s best quarterback, one notch above Mahomes. The FOX color commentator listed Lamar Jackson third, Josh Allen fourth and Matthew Stafford fifth.
“I just think that Joe Burrow is an absolute freak show,” Schlereth said on Wednesday’s edition of Breakfast Ball. “I think there's nobody who has more responsibility at the line of scrimmage. They probably play more shotgun than anybody else in football. And so, he's got all that responsibility.
“And when it comes to throwing the ball accurately, one of the things I love about watching him, he will basically give receivers a clue of where the defenders are by throwing them to a point, throwing guys open.”
Schlereth said Burrow’s ability to communicate defensive leverage with ball placement is the best in the business. He also orchestrates his protections and line-of-scrimmage adjustments better than any NFL quarterback, said Schlereth, a 12-year NFL veteran who won two Super Bowls with Denver and another with Washington.
After that Week 2 loss, Burrow went on to lead the NFL in passing yards (4,918) and touchdown passes (43). And over the last two seasons, Burrow's completion percentage (69.2), passing yards per game (267.7), touchdown-to-interception ratio (58-15) and passer rating (102.2) are significantly better than Mahomes in each category. Mahomes has a much better record, however.
