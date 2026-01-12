Kingsbury Isn’t Only Potential Chiefs OC With Mahomes History
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andy Reid has a plethora of candidates should he need, or want, to replace Matt Nagy at offensive coordinator.
But none of them have known Patrick Mahomes longer than Kliff Kingsbury. And only Kingsbury has known Mahomes longer than Davis Webb.
When Kingsbury offered Mahomes a scholarship to Texas Tech, the team’s quarterbacks were Webb and Baker Mayfield. All four of them took very different paths to the NFL but either Kingsbury or Webb could soon write a new career chapter in Kansas City.
And if it’s Webb, what a story that would make.
Webb already interviewed for two head-coach vacancies
Webb, who turns 31 later this month, already has completed head-coach interviews with the Ravens and Raiders, who reportedly thought he was phenomenal. Whether those teams wait until the Broncos’ quarterbacks coach finishes his postseason run – possibly as late as the Super Bowl on Feb. 8 – depends on how phenomenal.
If they don’t, Webb’s next logical move is to become an offensive coordinator. The Chiefs should be high on his list, too. If he wants him, Mahomes can serve as Kansas City’s recruiting specialist.
Just eight months older than Mahomes, Webb also played his high-school career in Texas and got to Lubbock a year before the future Chiefs quarterback. Webb as a true freshman in 2013 alternated with Mayfield, then took the starting role after Mayfield’s injury.
A year later, Webb’s season-ending ankle injury eight games into the season opened the door for Mahomes. In 2015, with Mahomes entrenched as Kingsbury’s starter, Webb played just five games before transferring to Cal for his final season, 2016.
Both Mahomes and Webb were drafted in 2017, Webb by the Giants in the third round (87th overall). While Mahomes sat behind Alex Smith awaiting his future, Webb sat behind Eli Manning and Geno Smith. And when the Giants fired Ben McAdoo, their interim head coach was Steve Spagnuolo.
After playing behind Sam Darnold and Josh McCown with the Jets, then behind Josh Allen in Buffalo, Webb returned to the Giants in 2022 and made his first NFL start. He finished his playing career with 168 yards on 23 of 40 passing, with one touchdown and no interceptions in two games.
Webb launched his coaching career before the grass had fallen off his cleats, hired as part of Sean Payton’s first Denver staff in 2023. After two seasons as quarterbacks coach, Webb got promoted to pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2025.
