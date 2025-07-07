Reading Between Hash Marks on Mahomes’ Ability to Run
Patrick Mahomes listed a simple goal on his cute, back-to-school-themed chalkboard sent out on social media by the Chiefs Sunday: Get a Super Bowl win.
He might just get them there with something people rarely talk about – his legs. Time and time again in 2024, Mahomes moved the chains at critical junctions, with his feet. In fact, Pro Football Focus gave him a 91.5 rushing grade, better than Lamar Jackson (90.4) and second in the league behind MVP Josh Allen (93.6).
No question, Mahomes scrambles were pivotal in helping the Chiefs finish 15-1 in regular-season games they were trying to win, despite a turnstile of starters at left tackle and significant injuries to Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown and Isiah Pacheco.
While he’s not known as a dangerous rushing quarterback, he could make an argument over the first portion of his career that he’s the most effective rushing quarterback of his era.
He’s averaged at least 5.0 yards per carry in six straight seasons, a rare accomplishment for a starter at the position. The longest two runs of the quarterback’s regular-season career – both 33-yard gains – each came in 2024 (he had a 34-yard run in the win over Buffalo during the 2021 AFC divisional playoffs).
To put that in perspective, with a minimum of 750 rushing attempts, only six quarterbacks have ever averaged more than 5.0 yards per carry over an NFL career: Michael Vick (7.0), Randall Cunningham (6.4), Lamar Jackson (6.1), Josh Allen (5.5), Russell Wilson (5.3) and Cam Newton (5.0).
Mahomes (432 career carries) has a few years before reaching that 750 minimum qualification, but he has averaged 5.2 yards over his first seven seasons as a starter (he has 2,243 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns). He’s been even more effective in postseason games, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt (606 yards and seven touchdowns on 112 carries), including a team-leading 25 yards in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss to the Eagles.
Even John Elway, considered one of the more dangerous rushing quarterbacks of his era, averaged only 4.4 yards per carry.
When Mahomes rushes for a touchdown, the Chiefs are 18-2 (6-0 in the playoffs and 12-2 in the regular season.
When Mahomes has a run of at least 12 yards in a game, the Chiefs are 52-9 (12-0 in the playoffs and 40-9 in the regular season).
And when Mahomes earns at least four rushing first downs in a game, Kansas City is 8-2 (4-0 in the playoffs and 4-2 in the regular season).
