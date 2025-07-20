4 Chiefs Own Highest-Paid NFL Positions Going Into 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs haven't created a dynasty by chance or by luck. They've built themselves into a powerhouse filled with superstars, most of whom have been drafted by the organization. Going into the new season, the Chiefs still possess superstars, and they're still the team to beat in the AFC.
With several new contracts being handed out this offseason, it doesn't change the fact that the Chiefs have some of the highest-paid position players in the league going into 2025. A league-leading four players on the Chiefs will see their names at the top of the list for highest-paid players at their respective positions in 2025.
Highest Paid Guard: Trey Smith
Let's start with the contract that is most fresh in Chiefs fans' minds. The Chiefs and offensive guard Trey Smith reached an agreement on a four-year $94 million contract, keeping him with Kansas City through the 2028 campaign.
According to Spotrac.com, Smith will make an average salary of $23.5 million per season. The second closest guard to Smith's level of play is Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson, who makes an average salary of $21 million per season.
Highest Paid Center: Creed Humphrey
Creed Humphrey is not only the highest-paid center in the NFL in terms of average salary per season, but he's also the highest-paid center in terms of value. His contract is for four years and is worth a total value of $72 million.
According to Spotrac.com, Humphrey will earn an average salary of $18 million per season. The second closest center to Humphrey's level of play is Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens, who makes an average salary of $17 million per season.
Highest Paid Defensive Tackle: Chris Jones
Chris Jones has made himself into a superstar for the Chiefs organization throughout his career. Deservingly so, Jones is the highest-paid defensive tackle in terms of both value and average salary. His contract is for five years and is worth $158.75 million.
According to Spotrac.com, Jones will earn an average salary of $31.75 million per season. The second closest defensive tackle to Jones' level of play is Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who makes an average salary of $27.5 million per season.
Highest Paid Kicker: Harrison Butker
Rounding off the four players is kicker Harrison Butker, who has been with the Chiefs since getting drafted in the seventh-round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Butker signed a four-year, $25.6 million contract that goes through the 2028 season.
According to Spotrac.com, Butker is the highest-paid kicker in terms of both total value and average salary per season. Butker will make an average salary of $6.4 million. The second closest kicker to Butker's level of play is Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliot, who makes an average salary of $6 million per season.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.