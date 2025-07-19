Brett Veach's Message to Trey Smith Following Extension
The Kansas City Chiefs and offensive guard Trey Smith reached an agreement to make him the highest-paid guard in National Football League history. Smith agreed to a four-year $94 million extension with $70 million guaranteed. The move Chiefs Kingdom expected came to fruition.
General manager Brett Veach made it very clear earlier this offseason, before the 2025 NFL Draft, that it was no secret that the Chiefs wanted to get Smith locked up long-term. Now, Smith can help groom the young members on the offensive line while protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the next four seasons.
Smith has turned himself into a superstar since getting taken in the sixth round back in the 2021 NFL Draft. A former late-round pick turning himself into the highest-paid offensive guard in league history can only make Veach and the rest of the Chiefs organization happy, especially since it proves how good of a drafter Veach is.
The offensive line has been an issue for the Chiefs before, and while extending Smith doesn't eliminate all the issues the offensive line may still possess, it does ensure the franchise the best player on the right side of the line.
Following the extension, Veach released a statement congratulating Smith on a contract well deserved.
"I'd like to congratulate Trey on a well-deserved deal. Trey embodies everything we look for in a player – toughness, intelligence, and a relentless work ethic. He's an elite guard in this league, and we're excited to have him locked in long-term," General Manager Brett Veach said.
"I'd also like to thank my staff, including Chris Shea, Jack Wolov and Ryan Herman, as well as Jimmy Sexton and Tory Dandy with CAA, for their ability to work together to get this done. This is a big day for Trey and a great day for Chiefs Kingdom."
Kansas City is the place to be for players looking to thrive in the NFL, and Smith is an example of that. A testament to his hard work and the coaching staff the Chiefs possess, obtaining one of the best guards in the league should ensure the Chiefs have another successful season in 2025.
