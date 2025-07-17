Chiefs C Creed Humphrey Makes Top 100 List
The biggest issue facing the Chiefs over the last few seasons has been their offensive line. That unit has not been good to them lately.
But the Chiefs are looking to change that next season. The Chiefs are looking to get better up front on the offensive side of the ball. The Kansas City Chiefs have made many moves to improve the offensive line this offseason and will have to build chemistry in training camp.
The Chiefs have some good pieces up front, but they need a complete offensive line if they want to make their offense better. The Chiefs are heading into one of the most important training camps in the Andy Reid era.
Reid, as a head coach, has done a good job of making his teams better in the offseason, and next season he will look to do the same. The Chiefs need that if they want to get back to the big game and win it.
One player that is going to help a lot next season is center Creed Humphrey. He has been one of the better offensive linemen for the team, and he is a top player at his position. He is coming back next season better. The Chiefs will count on him, and he is the anchor for the Chiefs' offensive line. Next season, he will do another good job of making sure the offensive line is clicking.
Pro Football Network ranked Humphrey No. 75 in there top 100 players list.
Since entering the NFL in 2021, Creed Humphrey has been one of the most productive interior offensive linemen in the game. He’s been a reliable and consistent anchor for the Kansas City Chiefs up front, starting every game since his rookie season.
Humphrey played 97% of the Chiefs’ offensive snaps in 2024, earning his third straight Pro Bowl nod and a first-team All-Pro selection. He was as efficient as it gets, allowing zero sacks, two quarterback hits, and seven pressures in 17 games, with a 1.1% pressure rate.
Humphrey’s 96% pass block win rate ranked sixth among interior offensive linemen last season. At just 26, he’s already the best center in the game, and his postseason success is just the cherry on top.
