Best Case Scenario For Chiefs In 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs are going to have people rooting against them this season. The talk this offseason is how the Chiefs are projected to take a major step back. We have seen this before, and the Chiefs have proven them wrong before and do not mind doing it again. There have been seasons after the Chiefs have not won the Super Bowl, and come back better.
The Chiefs are a team that still won the AFC conference last season. They are also a team that still has the best head coach in the National Football League and the best quarterback. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are going to be there next season.
Next season, what can the Chiefs do that will make their season a success? I think they have made that clear over the last couple of seasons that they only play for Super Bowls and nothing else. Especially next season. They want to add to their legacy and want to add another championship to Kansas City. That will be their mindset for their own 2025 season and beyond.
Pro Football Network gave their best case scenario for the Chiefs 2025 season.
When you go 15-2 and make it to the Super Bowl, you set the bar pretty high for yourself to improve the following year. That's what the Kansas City Chiefs face in 2025. Going through the regular season with just one loss will be tough, but it's not impossible.
That will be something that the Chiefs would take right now. That will get them the No. 1 seed in the AFC once again, going into the playoffs and getting them a week to rest will do them good. But it is all going to come down to winning that Super Bowl.
It is fair to criticize the Chiefs for how they finished their season last season. But some people around the league are giving the team the treatment of a team that will not even be making the playoffs next season. And that is far from the truth. The AFC teams will still have to go through the Chiefs; that is one thing that will not change next season. Going to be interesting to watch the Chiefs next season.
As always, be sure to check us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.