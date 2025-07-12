Where Chiefs RB, TE, WR's Rank as a Unit
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to take their offense to another level next season. The Chiefs' offense did struggle last season, but they feel like this offseason, they have done a lot to help them out next season on the offensive side of the ball. One big thing for the Chiefs next season is that they will have many of their weapons back, which they did not have last season.
The Chiefs do have some good wide receivers, running backs, and tight ends heading into the new season. They will now need to create chemistry in training camp to give their offense a better chance to be better next season. One thing for the Chiefs is they want to give quarterback Patrick Mahomes help and not leave it up to him to do everything for the offense like he was doing yesterday.
Bill Barnwell recently ranked the NFL wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs as a unit for each team. He has the Chiefs unit ranked at No. 12 heading into the 2025 NFL season.
While there were occasional glimmers of the old Travis Kelce, it's fair to say Father Time might have finally gotten to the best tight end in NFL history. Outside of his one-game debut season in 2013, he set career lows in receiving yards (823), touchdowns (three), yards per reception (8.5, never previously below 10), yards per target (6.1, never once before below 8.0), yards per route run (1.6) and average yards after catch (3.5).
He finished last in ESPN's receiver score among all NFL players, although that owes in part to a Catch Score (zero) that's way out of line with his historical rates. I'd argue that Kelce is still an above-average tight end with this skill set given how difficult it is to find real upside at the position, but I'm expecting something a lot closer to the 2024 version than the dominant 2022 edition.
The running back situation is also muddled after Isiah Pacheco's frustrating season, owing to afractured fibula. It's a little easier to project a 26-year-old runner to bounce back to form than a 35-year-old tight end, but then again, Kelce's baseline was a lot more spectacular than Pacheco's. Kareem Hunt was excellent in short-yardage and underwhelming at just about everything else when forced into the lead role asPacheco's replacement.
Instead, I'm cautiously optimistic about the Chiefs' wide receivers, who have been disappointing for years. Rashee Rice was excellent down the stretch in 2023 and early in 2024 before tearing his ACL in Week 4, and with the injury occurring so early in the season, he should be closer to full health. And while it took Xavier Worthy time to rack up numbers, it wasn't because he couldn't get open.
He averaged 2.0 yards per route run between Week 10 and Super Bowl LIX, where he finished the season with eight catches for 157 yards and two scores. If the Chiefs can somehow get full seasons out of Rice, Worthy and oft-injured third wideout Hollywood Brown, we could see something more like the younger, more explosive version of Patrick Mahomes. Of course, counting on getting 51 games out of those three players seems extremely optimistic, which is why Kansas City isn't ranked higher.
