Kansas City Chiefs Seven-Round Mock Draft 8.0

We are less than a month from the start of the 2021 NFL Draft and, like last week, we decided to frame this week's Roughing the Kicker mock draft with a scenario that the Kansas City Chiefs could be in on draft day.

This week, we determined the Chiefs are going to sign wide receiver Antonio Brown and cornerback Brian Poole. Those signings, as well as the addition of center Austin Blythe, still leave the needs of left tackle and edge rusher open.

Arrowhead Report draft analyst Jordan Foote joined me as we created and broke down the mock on today's episode.

Round 1, Pick 31: Liam Eichenberg - OT, Notre Dame

With left tackle still a major problem for the Chiefs in our scenario, selecting Liam Eichenberg at No. 31 just makes sense. If you're a Most Valuable Listener, you know that we love Eichenberg's Day 1 readiness. He measured in at 6-foot-6, 306 pounds with a wingspan of 79 and 3/8 inches. His frame along with his ability to keep the quarterback clean will make him a strong left tackle at the next level.

Round 2, Pick 63: Dyami Brown - WR, North Carolina

Our fictional addition of Antonio Brown allows Dyami Brown to play a role in the offense while he's still developing. Dyami Brown showed he can be a dynamic, deep-ball threat at North Carolina. Playing with receivers like Antonio Brown, Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman could help him develop his route tree and prove he is more than just a big-play guy. With Antonio Brown on the team, it gives Kansas City a bit of wiggle room at wide receiver for a season where they can select Dyami Brown and have him grow into the second wide receiver of the future.

Round 3, Pick 94: Quinn Meinerz - IOL, Wisconsin-Whitewater

Quinn Meinerz didn't have a season at Division-III Wisconsin-Whitewater this season, so instead, he worked out with offensive line guru Duke Manyweather, earned a spot on the Senior Bowl roster and showed his skills on the national stage there. He shined in his Pro Day and his stock is seemingly on the rise. Recently, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah had Meinerz 44th overall on his Top 50. Meinerz is all the things the Chiefs usually like out of a lineman. He attended a small school and performed well at the Senior Bowl. I wouldn't be surprised if Kansas City takes him sooner.

Round 4, Pick 136: Israel Mukuamu - CB, South Carolina

We haven't talked a whole lot about Israel Mukuamu, but the 6-foot-3, 205-pound corner has the versatility defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo loves from his secondary players. At South Carolina, Mukuamu played primarily on the outside but he has shown he has the traits to defend tight ends and bigger slot wide receivers. Mukuamu could be a long-term fix in the secondary while cornerback Brian Poole would help the position for a season.

Round 4, Pick 144: Adetokunbo Ogundeji - EDGE, Notre Dame

If you don't know about Adetokunbo Ogundeji by now, you've been living under a rock. Ogundeji, for the most part, fits the Spagnuolo prototype as an edge rusher. While he comes in a few pounds lighter than the usual EDGE, Ogundeji had some of the longest arms at the Senior Bowl and showed the versatility to play all positions along the defensive front.

Round 5, Pick 175: Elerson Smith - EDGE, Northern Iowa

In last week's mock draft, we had this same two-pick stretch with Ogundeji and Elerson Smith. If it's not broken, why fix it? With Ogundeji's ability to play on the inside and the outside, Smith is a great compliment. Much like Minerez, he fits the Chiefs' love for small-school players who attend the Senior Bowl. The defensive line could get a real boost this season in the depth department if they chose to go with both Smith and Ogundeji.

Round 5, Pick 181: JaCoby Stevens - S/LB, LSU

The need for a third safety certainly isn't pressing with Daniel Sorensen returning, but adding JaCoby Stevens could answer the long-term question at the position. Stevens had a strong showing at his Pro Day and could evolve into a solid box safety despite playing a variety of roles at LSU last season. His versatility could also be a point of interest for Spagnuolo and Co. come Day 3 of the draft.

Round 6, Pick 207: Charles Snowden - LB, Virginia

As the final pick of the Chiefs draft, Charles Snowden is a great selection. His athleticism and ability to cover in zone concepts make him a phenomenal foresight pick in this year's class. Snowden could also be used as a pass-rushing threat in addition to his coverage skills. Having him develop a year in Spagnuolo's system will help him in 2022. Pairing him with Willie Gay Jr. could lead to a strong linebacking core for years to come.

