Dyami Brown Would Be a Dynamic Threat in the Chiefs Offense

North Carolina wide receiver Dyami Brown is a dangerous deep threat. Should the Kansas City Chiefs select him and develop the rest of his game?

Dyami Brown - WR, UNC

By the numbers:

6'1", 185 pounds.

2020: 55 receptions for 1,099 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games played. All-ACC First Team selection.

Positives:

Dyami Brown is a true deep threat, possessing solid long-speed and quality vertical route-running skills. He makes sharp cuts and received a ton of cushion at the collegiate level. This led to him breaking off his stem and displaying the ability to run comeback routes and other variations. He tracks the ball well downfield and runs hard after the catch.

At the line of scrimmage, Brown uses quick and precise footwork to get a good release. He doesn't waste much movement in his feet and almost never runs sloppy routes. He's a smart player who doesn't have elite traits, so he wins with toughness and technique throughout his reps. Brown is also a more than willing run blocker, as that was one of the best parts of his game in college.

Negatives:

While Brown thrives deep down the field, he's an underdeveloped overall route runner. He relies on the big play for production, as evidenced by his 20 yards-per-reception marks in 2019 and 2020. His route tree will be put to the test at the next level, and there's no guarantee he can adopt that full complement on the fly. It will be a work in progress.

Brown also doesn't have elite size, skill or athleticism. At just 185 pounds, he could use another 10 pounds of muscle to be added onto his frame. He plays a tough brand of football and competes but without the size to match, he will likely struggle against press coverage at the next level. The fact that Brown didn't face a ton of it at North Carolina makes matters worth keeping an eye on throughout his first season.

How Brown fits with the Chiefs:

As the Chiefs are set to potentially lose Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson to free agency, adding a receiver in the draft makes a ton of sense. Brown is far from a polished X-receiver (the role Watkins held in Kansas City), but he has the makeup of a player who could become one. In the interim, he'd be a great deep threat and add another dynamic to a Chiefs offense that would present him with endless opportunities to beat single-coverage.

Final Thoughts:

It's hard to describe how Brown makes his presence felt on the football field, but he always finds ways to be effective. He's one of the best vertical receiving options in this year's draft class and his ball-tracking skills would be put to good use in the Chiefs' system. His ceiling is a No. 2 receiver, and he could contribute in a limited capacity immediately. He grades out as a third-round pick.

