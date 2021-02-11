The Chiefs Should Commit To Developing Adetokunbo Ogundeji

Adetokunbo Ogundeji - EDGE, Notre Dame

By the numbers:

6'3", 256 pounds. 35-1/4" arms per Senior Bowl measurements.

2020: 23 tackles (7.0 for loss), seven sacks and a forced fumble in 12 games played.

Positives:

Notre Dame's Adetokunbo Ogundeji (Ah-duh-kun-bo O-kin-dee-gee) is a defensive end with good height, long arms and a terrific wingspan. His length helps at the point of attack and when his extension is combined with firm hand placement, he can be difficult to handle. While his overall athletic profile isn't anything to write home about, his initial get-off is above-average. Ogundeji explodes off the line of scrimmage, has an efficient burst-to-power energy transition and maintains a high motor at all times.

Ogundeji added some weight upon arriving to Notre Dame, and he still has the frame to put on even more. If playing EDGE doesn't work out — and even if it does — there's a legitimate possibility that he's kicked to the inside on occasional passing downs. He generates good power and as a one-year starter in college, there's plenty of room for him to improve.

Negatives:

While Ogundeji is a respectable athlete, he doesn't have the speed nor bend that is desired by most teams. His stiff torso and lack of ankle flexibility make him unable to "get skinny" around the edge, which limits his ceiling at the next level. His pad level is also higher than is ideal, which saps him of some additional power and momentum. If he can get lower in the NFL, his power will at least somewhat make up for a lack of great speed.

Ogundeji also needs to keep adding to his pass-rush mix. A diverse set of counters could come with time, but he currently relies on his club move too often. His hands are a bit heavy, which makes them slow. He is a smart player who understands how to set the edge against the run or pressure gaps versus the pass, but the more intricate parts of his game leave some to be desired. The process could stand to improve.

How Ogundeji fits with the Chiefs:

For a Steve Spagnuolo defensive end, Ogundeji is slightly underweight. His height and arm length both fit the Chiefs' prototype, though. The fact that he's put on a lot of weight before makes this pretty close to a non-issue. His EDGE/interior versatility and potential should allow him to serve as a situational or rotational pass-rusher from the beginning, even while he works on the rest of his game. Ogundeji would undoubtedly be a project for the Chiefs, but they have the staff to make it a successful one.

Final Thoughts:

Ogundeji's measurables and foundation give him a solid floor in the NFL, and his final season at Notre Dame shows that he could be a candidate to keep improving. He's just athletic enough to match the solid power he brings to the table. Once given a defined role as a professional, it's possible he makes a team quite happy with their Day 3 investment. Ogundeji grades out as a fourth-round pick who may even fall to the fifth round depending on how the draft unfolds.

