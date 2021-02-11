GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Search

The Chiefs Should Commit To Developing Adetokunbo Ogundeji

Notre Dame EDGE Adetokunbo Ogundeji is an intriguing prospect the Kansas City Chiefs should consider taking a look at in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Author:
Publish date:

Adetokunbo Ogundeji - EDGE, Notre Dame

By the numbers:

6'3", 256 pounds. 35-1/4" arms per Senior Bowl measurements.

2020: 23 tackles (7.0 for loss), seven sacks and a forced fumble in 12 games played.

Positives:

Notre Dame's Adetokunbo Ogundeji (Ah-duh-kun-bo O-kin-dee-gee) is a defensive end with good height, long arms and a terrific wingspan. His length helps at the point of attack and when his extension is combined with firm hand placement, he can be difficult to handle. While his overall athletic profile isn't anything to write home about, his initial get-off is above-average. Ogundeji explodes off the line of scrimmage, has an efficient burst-to-power energy transition and maintains a high motor at all times.

Ogundeji added some weight upon arriving to Notre Dame, and he still has the frame to put on even more. If playing EDGE doesn't work out — and even if it does — there's a legitimate possibility that he's kicked to the inside on occasional passing downs. He generates good power and as a one-year starter in college, there's plenty of room for him to improve.

Negatives:

While Ogundeji is a respectable athlete, he doesn't have the speed nor bend that is desired by most teams. His stiff torso and lack of ankle flexibility make him unable to "get skinny" around the edge, which limits his ceiling at the next level. His pad level is also higher than is ideal, which saps him of some additional power and momentum. If he can get lower in the NFL, his power will at least somewhat make up for a lack of great speed.

Ogundeji also needs to keep adding to his pass-rush mix. A diverse set of counters could come with time, but he currently relies on his club move too often. His hands are a bit heavy, which makes them slow. He is a smart player who understands how to set the edge against the run or pressure gaps versus the pass, but the more intricate parts of his game leave some to be desired. The process could stand to improve.

How Ogundeji fits with the Chiefs:

For a Steve Spagnuolo defensive end, Ogundeji is slightly underweight. His height and arm length both fit the Chiefs' prototype, though. The fact that he's put on a lot of weight before makes this pretty close to a non-issue. His EDGE/interior versatility and potential should allow him to serve as a situational or rotational pass-rusher from the beginning, even while he works on the rest of his game. Ogundeji would undoubtedly be a project for the Chiefs, but they have the staff to make it a successful one. 

Final Thoughts:

Ogundeji's measurables and foundation give him a solid floor in the NFL, and his final season at Notre Dame shows that he could be a candidate to keep improving. He's just athletic enough to match the solid power he brings to the table. Once given a defined role as a professional, it's possible he makes a team quite happy with their Day 3 investment. Ogundeji grades out as a fourth-round pick who may even fall to the fifth round depending on how the draft unfolds.

Read More: Arrowhead Report's 100 Players in 100 Days: A Kansas City Chiefs Draft Guide.

Sep 28, 2019; South Bend, IN, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Bryce Perkins (3) throws under pressure from Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

The Chiefs Should Commit To Developing Adetokunbo Ogundeji

Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) before the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Name Travis Kelce 2020 Derrick Thomas Most Valuable Player

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (left) greets Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes following Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Patrick Mahomes After Losing Super Bowl LV: 'We're Going to Be Back'

Dec 27, 2019; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Chazz Surratt (21) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Temple Owls at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Linebacker Chazz Surratt Would Be a Foresight Pick by the Chiefs

mock draft graphic
Draft

Roughing the Kicker's 2021 Chiefs Mock Draft 1.0

Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Britt Reid No Longer Employed by Chiefs Following Car Accident

In 10 seasons under head coach Marty Schottenheimer, the Kansas City Chiefs finished first or second in the AFC West division nine times. Schottenhiemer Fbn Ca © Robert Hanashiro via Imagn Content Services, LLC
News

Former Chiefs Head Coach Marty Schottenheimer Dies at Age 77

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks off the field after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Analytics Recap: Kansas City Chiefs Lose to Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 in Super Bowl LV