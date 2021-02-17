Roughing the Kicker's 2021 Chiefs Mock Draft 2.0

It seems like the only thing we can do on Roughing the Kicker to avoid the pain of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl loss and pass time in the offseason before the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29 is to make mock drafts. So with another week gone, that's what we did.

We're back and better than ever as Arrowhead Report's draft analyst Jordan Foote joins me on today's episode to run through the second edition of our mock draft and explain our thought process for each pick.

From now until April 28, Jordan and I will be putting out a new mock draft every week leading up to the NFL Draft.

For our mock draft, we partnered with NFL Mock Draft Database and its 2021 mock draft simulator. As for draft settings, we used the recommended realistic setting with strict trading.

Here is the second rendition of our 2021 Roughing the Kicker Chiefs mock draft. For more in-depth thought processes on the picks, go listen to the podcast where we give a comprehensive breakdown of each pick.

Round 1, Pick 31: Jalen Mayfield - OT, Michigan

I know not changing our first overall pick from our first mock draft isn't sexy but Jalen Mayfield was our best pick available. While other players at other positions were certainly enticing, Mayfield was the safest pick. I'm not yet sold on taking Jayson Oweh at No. 31 because of the state of the tackle board in the second round is not the best. Reaching for Teven Jenkins would be interesting but he's more suited at guard at the next level and that's not what the Chiefs need. All that being said, while Mayfield might be safe, it's certainly not bad.

Round 2, Pick 63: Paris Ford - S, Pittsburgh

With the cards we were dealt in the second round, it made the most sense to take Paris Ford. Depending on what Daniel Sorensen does in free agency, having a third safety could possibly be more important than stocking up on linebacker depth. The Chiefs like to play with three safeties more than they like to play with three linebackers so taking Ford would be a smart pick regardless of Sorensen's decision.

Jordan has already taken a look at Ford in his 100 in 100 series and broke down his potential fit in Kansas City.

With Tyrann Mathieu and Juan Thornhill firmly entrenched as the Chiefs' two starting safeties in 2021, the need for Ford isn't great. With that said, if Daniel Sorensen signs elsewhere in free agency, having a replacement already on deck would be nice. Ford's versatility, IQ, athletic profile and aggressiveness would be welcomed additions to a Chiefs defense that is big on fitting different sub-packages and formations.

Round 3, Pick 95: Payton Turner - EDGE, Houston

Just like our first mock draft, our third-round pick was spent on an EDGE rusher. With some guys like Rashad Weaver, Patrick Jones II and Joe Tryon already gone Payton Turner was the best bet at the position. Turner's potential is exciting as the big-bodied Houston product has the frame to make it in KC and, in the right system, could make a serious impact in the league.

Much like Ford, Jordan has already written about Turner and if you want more information about our third-round pick go check it out. Here's what he had to say about his fit in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's system.

Turner checks the position-of-need box for the Chiefs, as they have several EDGE rushers set to hit free agency. Tanoh Kpassagnon, Taco Charlton and Alex Okafor all could be playing elsewhere in 2021 and while Mike Danna is solid, more depth needs to be added across from Frank Clark. Turner's size is consistent with what Steve Spagnuolo prefers in his defensive ends and his versatility and athleticism would be welcomed additions to the Chiefs' front four.

Round 4, Pick 127: Dyami Brown - WR, North Carolina

The thought of Dyami Brown in Kansas City's offense is tantalizing. Brown recorded 1,000 receiving yards in each of his last two seasons while hauling in 20 receiving touchdowns. The vertical threat Brown brings to the team is just what Andy Reid and his offensive staff love and because of his verticality, it allows him to find openings in the short to intermediate areas of the field. His only drawback is his limited route tree, which could be taught at the next level.

Round 5, Pick 159: Quinn Meinerz - IOL, Wisconsin-Whitewater

To be quite honest, I was surprised Quinn Meinerz fell to the Chiefs in the fifth round. When we passed him up in the fourth round, I thought finding an interior lineman would be tough but luckily enough he fell into our lap. If you want more information about Meinerz, here's what I said last week about him.

Round 7, Pick 223: Frank Darby - WR, Arizona State

You can't go wrong with a physical receiver and that's what Frank Darby is. He has the grit and toughness you love to see and brings it to the wide receiver position. Darby touts good hands and nice range and has showcased the ability to create enough separation to get open but it's unsure if he has the speed to thrive at the next level.

At the beginning of the month, Jordan wrote about the ASU wideout in his 100 in 100 series. When it comes to fit, he said Reid could have fun with the potential Darby brings to the table

Far from a finished product, Darby could be a good developmental X-receiver for the Chiefs. He's fundamentally sound, a decent athlete with good size and would be a great cultural fit with the team. His high football IQ, route-running creativity and solid frame would give Andy Reid something he and his staff could mold into an impact player.

You can watch the full mock draft with Jordan and I's commentary on the Roughing the Kicker YouTube page or you can watch it below.

Read More: Arrowhead Report's 100 Players in 100 Days: A Kansas City Chiefs Draft Guide.