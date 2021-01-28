Could the Chiefs Take a Flier on Washington EDGE Joe Tryon?

After not playing in 2020, Washington EDGE Joe Tryon is entering the NFL Draft. Should the Kansas City Chiefs consider picking him on Day 2?

Joe Tryon - EDGE, Washington

By the numbers:

6'5", 262 pounds.

2019: 41 tackles (12.5 for loss), eight sacks in 13 games. Opted out of 2020 season.

Positives:

Washington's Joe Tryon projects as a hybrid-style pass-rusher capable of playing a 3-4 outside linebacker or 4-3 defensive end role. He possesses a good first step and welcomes initial contact with very active hands that are placed well on most reps. His counter moves are diverse, as he can win with rip-throughs, spin moves and even the occasional swim move. The overall effectiveness of those counters is questionable, but the fundamentals are there.

Tryon is a lengthy player who doesn't allow offensive linemen to put a stronghold on him. He keeps his upper body relatively clean and is a good athlete who overcomes having just merely solid strength. His closing and pursuit speed comes in handy when going after opposing quarterbacks or running backs.

Negatives:

The biggest issue with Tryon's game is whether or not things will slow down for him in the NFL. He needs to get better at reading and reacting to what the offense is showing him if he wants to win consistently at the next level. It sometimes seems as if Tryon makes up his mind presnap in regards to what his plan of attack is. Diversifying that plan and becoming a dynamic threat will help a ton.

While Tryon has several counters to choose from, knowing which ones to use in different situations — and in succession — is paramount. Having that benefit will show up in improved block-shedding against both the run and pass. Opting out of the 2020 campaign may have hurt his draft stock a bit and with limited tape, teams have to assess him based on what they saw in 2019.

How Tryon fits with the Chiefs:

Tryon fits the physical profile of a Steve Spagnuolo defensive end. Questions about him transitioning to a full-time 4-3 EDGE rusher position are overstated, as he should be able to hold that role down with success. He's essentially a blank canvas with several plus traits to use as he refines his game. Tryon is likely a rotational player in year one but could start and thrive as soon as his sophomore campaign in an ideal scenario.

Final Thoughts:

Tryon's upside is undeniable. He has the length, explosiveness and athletic profile that teams hold in high regard this time of year. With that said, his processing leaves a bit to be desired. As soon as he gets acclimated to the NFL and rounds out his overall game, he has the potential to be very valuable. Athletic testing will be the key to improving his draft stock due to sitting out this past season, but Tryon is a solid bet to be a Day 2 pick. He grades out as a likely late second-round or early third-round selection.

