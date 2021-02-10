As the grey clouds looming overhead from the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers slowly start to decapitate, it's officially mock draft season at Arrowhead Report.

On today's episode of Roughing the Kicker, Arrowhead Report's draft analyst Jordan Foote joins me to create Roughing the Kicker's 2021 Chiefs Mock Draft 1.0. But before we dove into the draft, Jordan and I both reflected on the heartbreaking loss of Yahoo Sports' Terez Paylor.

For our mock draft, we partnered with NFL Mock Draft Database and its 2021 mock draft simulator. As for draft settings, we used the recommended realistic setting with strict trading.

Here's Roughing the Kicker's first mock draft for 2021. For more in-depth thought processes on the picks, go listen to the podcast where we give a comprehensive breakdown of each pick.

Round 1, Pick 31: Jalen Mayfield - OT, Michigan

The board was not kind to us in the tackle department as top talents such as USC's Alijah Vera-Tucker, Alabama's Alex Leatherwood and Texas' Samuel Cosmi all went before the Chiefs first pick at No. 31. Interior offensive line was the other option explored but the need for a tackle weighed on us as the choice was narrowed between Jalen Mayfield and Oklahoma State's Teven Jenkins. For us, Mayfield has more of an upside right away and could potentially complement Lucas Niang better in the long run.

Round 2, Pick 63: Tylan Wallace - WR, Oklahoma State

Tylan Wallace is a guy who isn't getting a lot of pre-draft buzz but should be. Wallace could be a round one receiver but with the talent at the position in this draft class, he will more than likely fall into round two. His role with Oklahoma State this last season is similar to what we could see him play with the Chiefs. Wallace is used a lot in pre-snap motion and the Cowboys love to get him the ball in space. His contested catching abilities are top-notch, which could potentially make him a Day 1 starter for the Chiefs at the X-wide receiver position if they chose to let Sammy Watkins walk.

Round 3, Pick 95: Rashad Weaver - EDGE, Pittsburgh

While his positional counterpart, Patrick Jones II, gets a lot of the attention on the Pittsburgh front, Rashad Weaver is the more exciting prospect to me. EDGE is an area of concern for the Chiefs. With both Alex Okafor and Tanoh Kpassagnon both up for free agency, Kansas City could look to get more production at the position in the draft. Weaver has shown the abilities to be a top EDGE in the league and with the right coaching in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's system, he could really thrive.

Round 4, Pick 127: Quinn Meinerz - IOL, Wisconsin Whitewater

Quinn Meinerz probably wasn't on a lot of people's radar until he showed up and performed well at the Senior Bowl a couple of weeks ago. Hailing from Division III Wisconsin Whitewater, Meinerz showcased his abilities against some of the best Division I talents in the country and held his own. He would be a nice piece for the Cheifs to add as a part of their offensive line reconstruction. Even if he doesn't start right away, he will add value for the Chiefs in the long term.

Round 5, Pick 159: Daelin Hayes - EDGE, Notre Dame

Daelin Hayes is one of those later-round guys who could provide a sneaky amount of production for Kansas City next year. His size is a little bit of a concern but as a fifth-round pick, Hayes doesn't need to be a Day 1 starter. As a rotational player, he can find his footing in the league and create a niche with the team at a position that largely disappointed in terms of production in 2020.

Jordan took a look at Hayes on Day 11 of his 100 in 100 series. Here's what he had to say about how he would fit in Spagnuolo's scheme.

In terms of measurables, Hayes is teetering on the low end of the Steve Spagnuolo size spectrum but barely sneaks into that range. He makes sense as a rotational EDGE piece, similar to 2020 fifth-round pick Mike Danna. Hayes offers more upside due to the fact that if he ever puts everything together, the NFL will be looking at a totally different player. That's a huge if, though.

Round 7, Pick 223: Josh Imatorbhebhe - WR, Illinois

Josh Imatorbhebhe has been a guy I've selected in nearly every one of my mock drafts in the later rounds because I like the potential he brings to Kansas City. Imatorbhebhe could benefit in a lesser role in his first season as he grows into the NFL game and if needed, he has the potential to play X-wide receiver. But with our earlier selection of Wallace, that wouldn't be necessary as the Chiefs will have two young receivers on the books to replace the two who are up for free agency.

Here's what Jordan said about Imatorbhebhe's fit in Kansas City in his recent 100 in 100 scouting report.

With Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson potentially departing via free agency, the Chiefs may be on the market for new talent at wide receiver. Imatorbhebhe is far from a direct replacement, although he would make for a great developmental piece if a starting X-receiver (X-WR) is found in the interim. Andy Reid's system caters to capable route runners, so Imatorbhebhe's early contributions would likely come on special teams. His size and ceiling are enough to keep him around while he matures.

You can watch the full mock draft with Jordan and I's commentary on the Roughing the Kicker YouTube page or you can watch it below.

