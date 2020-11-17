SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Andy Reid Has the Chiefs Primed for a Post-Bye Week Statement Game

Jordan Foote

Death, taxes and Andy Reid coming off a bye week. There are no greater certainties in life.

Reid, who has the sixth-most wins among all head coaches in league history, has an 18-3 regular-season record when returning from a bye. Whether it be with the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles, he's always had his teams in prime position to come back from a week off feeling refreshed, refocused, and ready to go. This season, a relatively late bye week couldn't have come at a better time for the Chiefs.

Impact players like Sammy Watkins, Mitchell Schwartz and L'Jarius Sneed are working their way back from injury. The team currently boasts an 8-1 record, good for the No. 2 spot in the AFC. That one loss, a 40-32 defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders last month, is still fresh in the minds of many. Had the Chiefs handled business against a division rival, they'd be in a more ideal situation in regards to the home-field advantage race. By the time these two teams square off again on Sunday, Reid will have had two weeks to prepare. The stars are aligning for a revenge game, which now has even more storylines than usual thanks to a celebratory bus ride.

Despite playing some of the sloppiest football of the Reid and Patrick Mahomes era, the reigning Super Bowl champs lost by a single score to Las Vegas last time out. The Chiefs were penalized 10 times for 94 yards. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr played the game of his life. Rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs racked up 47 percent of his 2020 yards so far in that contest alone. Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther made a high-flying offense look completely beatable by getting pressure on Mahomes all day long. It was a perfect storm of events — and one that likely won't happen again.

In Carr's last three games, he's combined to throw for 430 yards. For reference, he had 347 yards in Week 5 at Arrowhead Stadium. He's settling back into the role he's played for years: being a solid quarterback, but not a game-wrecker. At 6-3, Jon Gruden has his team squarely in position to compete for one of the AFC's three wild card spots. The Raiders are playing inspired football and feeling confident, but that's exactly where the Chiefs should want them. 

In 'Raider Week: Act II,' we should see a completely different Chiefs team. They understand the gravity of this situation. After the loss in Act I, Mahomes acknowledged that the margin for error is very slim against quality opponents. "We didn’t play our best football today and tried to battle at the end, but if we don’t play at a high enough level against good football teams, then you’ll lose those games," he said. Getting the opponent's best shot each and every week is part of defending a title. This week, it's time for the Chiefs to send their best shot back.

In 2020 — a year filled with unfavorable outcomes — the Chiefs have had just one of them. It was a game against a divisional opponent looking to make a statement. Reid and his players haven't forgotten about it, and they should come out this Sunday looking to make a statement of their own: The Raiders are not in the same stratosphere as them. Having an extra week to get ready was just the icing on the cake. 

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Raiders Victory Lap 'Not Our Style,' Says Andy Reid

Following the Las Vegas Raiders' stunning 40-32 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on October 11, the Raiders reportedly did something that got under the skin of Chiefs Kingdom — and apparently head coach Andy Reid.

Tucker D. Franklin

Underrated Players on the Kansas City Chiefs

While there are many Kansas City Chiefs players who are household names, some don't get the public credit they deserve for making the Chiefs as successful as they are.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Place Offensive Linemen Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz, Martinas Rankin on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed starting offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list along with offensive lineman Martinas Rankin.

Joshua Brisco

Kansas City Chiefs Announce Contract Extensions with Head Coach Andy Reid, GM Brett Veach

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced contract extensions with head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach.

Joshua Brisco

What Happened in the AFC West in Week 10

The rest of the AFC West was in action with the Kansas City Chiefs on a bye week in Week 10. Sunday's games featured one divisional matchup with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders and a conference meeting between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tucker D. Franklin

Appreciate Travis Kelce While He's Playing: The Chiefs' Tight End is an All-Time Great

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's performance on Sunday told us something we should have already known: he's one of the scariest threats the game has ever seen.

Jordan Foote

Mahomes Magic: Patrick Mahomes Continues Paving a Path of Greatness

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on pace for his second NFL MVP award in three seasons, but is his greatness already underappreciated?

Mark Van Sickle

Where Do the Kansas City Chiefs Rank After Nine Weeks of Action?

Nine weeks into the NFL season, let's take a look at where the Kansas City Chiefs fall in a few key rankings compared to their production in 2019.

Taylor Witt

Assessing the Chiefs' First Half of the Season

While we've done plenty of looking ahead during the bye week, let's look back on the nine games the Kansas City Chiefs have played this year. Sitting at 8-1 with wins against the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, how have the Chiefs done in the first half of the season?

Tucker D. Franklin

Andy Reid Hoping Bye Week Can Help With Injury Woes

As the Kansas City Chiefs rolled into their Week 10 bye week with a win against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday, head coach Andy Reid is hoping his players and staff can use this time to prepare and get right for the second half of the season.

Tucker D. Franklin