Hypothetical Trade Sends Patriots' Matthew Judon to KC
On both sides of the football, the Kansas City Chiefs find themselves in a good spot as the 2024 NFL offseason continues. There's always room for improvement in theory, though, especially at critical positions on offense and defense.
With that said, is there practical room for a four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher? It's complicated, but one outlet certainly believes so.
In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Gary Davenport dove into eight post-NFL Draft trades that "make too much sense to actually happen." One of his scenarios featured the reigning champs landing some help for their pass rush. Davenport's Chiefs trade sees Kansas City send a 2025 fourth-round pick and a 2026 fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for edge-rusher Matthew Judon.
According to Davenport, this is a no-brainer.
"The reality is that the Patriots are in the opening phases of an extensive rebuild," Davenport wrote. "This team isn't going to contend in 2024 or 2025. Aging players such as Judon have more value as trade chips than on the field. The Kansas City Chiefs are at the opposite end of the NFL spectrum and are attempting to win three consecutive Super Bowls. And while they have a rising star on the edge in George Karlaftis, batterymate Charles Omenihu's status for early in the season is in doubt after an ACL tear in last year's AFC title game.
"The Chiefs get a sizable upgrade on the edge, with this move, and the Patriots get more picks to help with their rebuild. And Judon, 31, gets the opportunity for the one thing that has eluded the four-time Pro Bowler to date: A real chance for a ring."
Would a Matthew Judon trade be worth the Chiefs' while?
Judon, a fifth-round pick back in 2016, is set to enter his ninth season in the league but wasn't on the field for the beginning of New England's OTA period. He's still working his way back from a torn bicep that cut his 2023 short, and he could also be campaigning for a new contract. His current deal contains a 2025 year, although it voids on Feb. 19.
If Judon can stay healthy and pick up where he left off, he's undoubtedly worth that price to put some team over the top. In 2021 and 2022, he logged a combined 28 sacks and 53 quarterback hits. In just four games last year, he had four sacks and another nine quarterback hits. Logging 16 pressures on 94 pass rush snaps is nothing to scoff at, so Father Time may be knocking on the door durability-wise but not necessarily with ability.
It's difficult to see the Chiefs being the team to need Judon, though. Despite having more salary cap space than usual at this point in the offseason, the defensive end room has plenty of cooks in the kitchen. Karlaftis is supported by Mike Danna, who was re-signed to a multi-year contract this offseason. Once Omenihu returns, a three-headed monster of sorts will already be present. That's without even mentioning 2023 first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah.
Adding a player of Judon's caliber would absolutely help Kansas City — there's no denying that. But it'd be more of a luxury move than anything else, which general manager Brett Veach likely wouldn't be on the market for. With the draft getting increasingly important as core players get more expensive, even Day 3 draft picks carry value for the reigning back-to-back champs. Judon is nice, albeit probably for someone else if he ever gets moved.