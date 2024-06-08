KC Chiefs Safety Justin Reid Discusses Preparation for Kickoff Work with New NFL Rules
Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid has kicked for KC in a pinch, but could he be the Chiefs' new special teams weapon in 2024? With revamped kickoff rules changing that aspect of the game, Reid is taking the opportunity seriously and discussed his kicking development with members of the media on Friday.
First, Reid was asked what special teams coordinator Dave Toub wants him to improve at to give him the best chance to take over some of the Chiefs' kickoff duties, allowing him to be an extra defender for the coverage unit.
"Just have the ultimate confidence and comfort that the ball will be in play, that it won't be a penalty and that the offense of the other team [won't] get it at the 40, as long as the ball's in play and we have an extra guy running down there like a heat-seeking missile, good thing are gonna happen," Reid said.
Reid was then asked how much he wants to take that kickoff role as another responsibility for the team.
"Yeah, I mean, I would love to, because special teams plays a vital role in the game," Reid said. "The game is three phases: offense, defense, and special teams, and in the Super Bowl, special teams was the difference with us winning and losing. We had that punt that we were able to capitalize on and get the ball back for our offense near their goal line and capitalize on that turnover, so special teams makes a humongous difference and I'm willing to do anything to help us win."
Next, Reid was asked about how he's working on his kicks during the offseason away from official team activities.
"I have a tee and some footballs that I had taken with me before we started the OTAs, so I worked on it on just some grass fields, just making sure there's good contact, and then OTAs have just been mainly here and I'll take those same footballs with me in this next break and just continue to stay sharp with it."
On May 30, Toub discussed the possibility of having Reid execute kickoffs in light of the new rules, giving the Chiefs a potential advantage in kick coverage.
"Justin can cover, he can kick," Toub said. "He can go down there and make tackles. He's an extra guy they're probably not accounting for. They know that guy can go down and tackle, but a guy like Justin is a guy they have to worry about. You have to get him blocked, and you have to give up blocking somebody else. That's the whole thought of that."
As Toub expounded on the kickoff changes, he noted that he anticipates kickers will be involved in tackles on a regular basis, making Reid's unique skillset even more intriguing, if not a near-necessity in the new evolution of the game.
"I like to have somebody who is able to make a tackle," Toub said. "[Harrison] Butker is able to make a tackle, but I really don't want him making tackles all year long. If you watch the XFL — we watched every play — I bet kickers were involved in probably at least 25-40% of the tackles, either trying to make a guy bounce back, or making the tackle itself or just missing the tackle. We don't want Butker in that situation, but he will be a kicker. He'll be a guy we'll use in certain situations. He's got a lot of ability to move the ball, whereas the other guys may not be as apt at doing that, and we'll use him."