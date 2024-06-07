Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Preseason Schedule: Opponents, Dates, Times, How to Watch
The Kansas City Chiefs' preseason schedule is set for the 2024 NFL season. As the back-to-back champions prepare for their run at the league's first three-peat, here's how they'll make their final adjustments before kicking off the season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, September 5.
The NFL announced their national television slate for the preseason on June 7, but the Chiefs aren't scheduled to play a nationally televised preseason game. Kansas City's first and third preseason games will be broadcast locally on 38 The Spot - KCMI and the second game will be on KSHB 41 (NBC).
Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Preseason Schedule
Preseason Week 1: Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars: Saturday, August 10, 7 p.m. CT (38 The Spot - KCMI)
Preseason Week 2: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs: Saturday, August 17, 3 p.m. CT (KSHB 41 - NBC)
Preseason Week 3: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, August 22, 7:20 p.m. CT
(38 The Spot - KCMI)
When the regular season arrives, the Chiefs will play games every day of the week except for Tuesday in 2024, including games on Black Friday, Christmas Day (a Wednesday), and a Saturday matchup on December 21. KC will play four games from December 8 through 25, suiting up for three games in 11 days and four in 18.
The Chiefs also appear twice on the Monday Night Football schedule, both against NFC teams (the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers) in the first half of the season.