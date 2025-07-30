How the Chiefs Have Improved Their Training Camp Facility
The Kansas City Chiefs are in the middle of training camp as they are getting ready for the start of a new season. The Chiefs have a lot to work on in training if they want to reach their goals this season. The Chiefs are coming off a Super Bowl loss, and that has not sat well with them ever since that game ended. This season, they will look to get back to that game and win it all this time.
In Kansas City, all they play for is winning the Super Bowl. But they know that it does take certain things to get to that point and that it all starts at training camp. The Chiefs are rolling with the best head coach in Andy Reid and the best quarterback in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes.
Anytime you have those two together, they have a good chance of going all the way. They have proven it in the past, and now they are looking to add to their legacy as well.
One thing that the Chiefs did this year in training camp was make sure that their facilities were in good shape and fix anything that was not giving their players the best advantage.
"Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt doesn’t need to be told how uncomfortable a residence-hall mattress can be. He knows that all too well from his times visiting Chiefs training camp on Missouri Western’s campus," said Jesse Newell of The Kansas City Star.
“Something you’ve probably heard the players talk about over the years is how challenging it is to sleep in a dorm room,” Hunt said with a smile on Monday. “And I’ll second that, because when I’m here, I sleep in the dorm room.”
"That experience, though, has been upgraded this season — a decision that came from Hunt, partly at the request of Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder," added Newell.
"In 2025, the Chiefs partnered with a local furniture rental company, resulting in the delivery of 180 high-quality mattresses in various sizes to the Chiefs’ dorm rooms for both players and staff members. Those mattresses will be returned to the rental company at the end of training camp."
“We’re always looking for ways to improve the amenities for our players,” Hunt said. “Certainly, sleep is really important, particularly at training camp.”
