A Message to Travis Kelce For One More Year For Chiefs Kingdom

The Kansas City Chiefs are in an unfamiliar spot: sitting at home while 14 other teams compete for the Lombardi Trophy in February. A dynasty is not dead, but it is in critical condition after the Chiefs finished 6-11, including 1-9 in one-score games this season.

One of the biggest storylines this season has been the potential swan song for Travis Kelce, the Chiefs' future Hall of Fame tight end who has become the ultimate celebrity on and off the field. One year after missing out on a three-peat, the first ever in the modern era, Kelce set his eyes on a fourth consecutive appearance, but that did not go as planned, of course.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) watches a play against the Las Vegas Raiders from the sideline during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Once more, retirement is on the table for Kelce, as the Chiefs begin earlier preparations for the NFL Draft than they're used to. However, I have a message for the legendary tight end: give us fans, Chiefs Kingdom, and football purists alike, one more season---just one more---and finish your career competing for a Super Bowl like you were supposed to this year.

One more time for No. 87

A year ago, I wrote ahead of Super Bowl LIX, I wrote about Kelce's career, how people should appreciate the greatness and the wonderful career he has had. I will reiterate some of those points: arguably the greatest tight end to ever play the game, transcending the position to new heights (no pun intended, I swear), where needing a dynamic tight end is as important as ever in a modern-day offense.

Kelce is a superstar on and off the field while doing the New Heights podcast with his Hall of Fame brother, Jason, making appearances in TV shows and movies, and is engaged to the biggest celebrity in the world, Taylor Swift. He has become a pop culture celebrity, with no questioning of his off-field impact when he does indeed decide to hang it up.

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, the end to this season just feels sower to what could've been a storybook ending for No. 87. No way should a player like Kelce have to go out as a part of a team that lost 11 games. Kelce, you deserve one more season to rectify this, and a chance to be one of the great players ever by hoisting a fourth Lombardi Trophy.

I am not a member of Chiefs Kingdom, but I am a lover of this sport, of great football play, and the players that make that play great. Kelce may not be the same player he once was, and that is perfectly ok. Even if he does return next season for one more go-round, his role will likely be reduced, similar to the great Kobe Bryant in his final seasons.

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Netflix reporter Stacey Dales (left) interviews Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) after the Chief defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

This is Kelce's decision to make, and everyone should respect that. If he chooses to retire, his legacy is already cemented, and there is no need for further discussion. However, one more season from Kelce and a deeper postseason run would be a much better way to go out than 2025.

One more season with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, and end your career on the highest of notes, no matter what.

