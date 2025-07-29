One Storyline to Look Out for In Chiefs Training Camp
The Kansas City Chiefs want to have a successful season. For them, a successful season is winning the Super Bowl. That is the goal they have in mind. They are a team that will be a contender this season, but they must improve things better than they did last season if they want to come out on top.
The Chiefs have put themselves in a good position to have a better offense this season. That is one of the keys to achieving the goals they have.
The Chiefs must answer questions they have on the offensive side of the ball, especially with their offensive line. That was the biggest problem for them last season, and the Chiefs have brought in new players to fix that. And this season, offensively, we need to see if they pick the right players.
Pro Football Network said that the left tackle position is the biggest question for the Chiefs in training camp.
Is Josh Simmons the Answer at LT?
One of the biggest questions facing the Kansas City Chiefs this camp is whether rookie Josh Simmons can lock down the starting left tackle job. Kansas City used its first-round pick on the Ohio State product, betting on his immense upside despite a season-ending patellar tendon injury last fall.
With the other four offensive line spots already solidified, the left tackle position remains the missing piece to the Patrick Mahomes protection plan.
Simmons has drawn early comparisons to Trent Williams, a sign of how much his raw ability is already turning heads. While he fell to the end of Round 1 due to injury concerns, the Chiefs viewed him as a potential steal. He returned to full participation by the end of OTAs, an encouraging step that puts him firmly in the mix to start Week 1.
The urgency is real. Even though Kansas City ranked well in pass block win rate and handled blitzes efficiently, left tackle was a weak link that defenses exploited, most notably in the Super Bowl. Mahomes’ quick release masked some of the issues, but the need for consistent blindside protection has never been more apparent.
With right tackle Jawaan Taylor recovering from knee surgery and starting camp on the PUP list, all eyes shift to Simmons. If he stays healthy and holds his own, he could be the long-term answer at one of the game's most important positions.
