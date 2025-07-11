Chiefs' Matt Nagy's First Impression of Travis Kelce
The Kansas City Chiefs drafted tight end Travis Kelce back in the 2013 NFL Draft. The former third-round pick has taken his career to new heights, as many believe he will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. The end is closer to the beginning for Kelce, as 2025 could be the final year we see him don a Chiefs uniform.
Kelce has created quite a reputation for himself. Not only does he hold several franchise records for the Chiefs, but there is a debate to be had whether Kelce is the greatest tight end of all time. But way before Kelce turned himself into a household name, he was like every other prospect that was scouted.
Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy has been a coach to Kelce for several seasons. Over time, Kelce and Coach Nagy have developed a great coach-player relationship with one another, as can be seen on the recent episode of the New Heights podcast, hosted by Kelce and his brother Jason.
After recalling the first impression of Jason, Coach Nagy was asked what his first impression of the Chiefs' tight end was. While some may expect it all to be performance-oriented, Coach Nagy revealed he likes to have a relationship with his players and learn who they are as people.
"I always start with the person," Nagy said. "You could just tell the competitor he was and the fire that he had to be great from early on, from day one. I'll never forget getting him into OTAs, when things really took off."
"The second preseason game, you ran an August special where you nodded the guy, caught it up to see him and went like 70 yards and outran a corner and a safety linebacker, and we all looked at each other on the sideline and we just said, "Did we just see that?" And of course, Trav goes and he just dives into the end zone and does like a somersault into the end just like sprawls. And we looked at each other like, 'This is gonna be fun."
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kelce, led by Coach Nagy, have turned the offensive game plan in Kansas City into a must-watch. While 2025 could be the final year for Kelce, it's easy to see that Coach Nagy does not doubt that Kelce will give it all he has.
