Chiefs' Matt Nagy Has Always Believed in Quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was once only known for being a quarterback. As his legacy continues, even people who wouldn't consider themselves football fans know the name "Patrick Mahomes", and it's not by accident.
Mahomes has added to his trophy case in several ways throughout his career. Whether it be MVP awards or Super Bowl championship rings, Mahomes and the Chiefs have become a match made in heaven. However, there is a world where this duo we all know wouldn't be in existence.
As we know, Mahomes was taken by the Chiefs franchise as the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and for Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, it was the only pick to go with. Coach Nagy has always believed in Mahomes, as he recently revealed to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother Jason on their podcast, "New Heights".
"When we watch these players on tape, you can't put the tape down, you want to watch more and more and more," Nagy told the Kelce brothers. "No one is better than him when he's running around outside the pocket; he can make special throws. He was doing a lot of that, and the question was, "What type of person is he?"
"Coach Reid and Brett Veach, we got to bring in these quarterbacks, bring them into a room and spend a good six to eight hours with each of these guys. We knew how much we loved the player, but bringing him in and seeing him take it to the top in the person side of it was unbelievable."
Mahomes is much more than just a football player now. He's a father, a husband, a foundation creator, a wonderful teammate, and has a bright future ahead of him once his football days are said and done. But going into the new season, Mahomes and Nagy are focused on getting back to the top of the mountain.
The Chiefs' training camp is right around the corner, set to get underway on July 21 with the first practice scheduled for the following day. So long as Mahomes stays healthy, he will continue to be a player that his teammates and coaching staff believe in.
