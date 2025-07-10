Chiefs' Matt Nagy Getting Insurance Back to Offensive Game Plan
The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive game plan last season had to be adjusted, and thankfully, due to offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, the Chiefs were able to find success using Plan B. Wide receiver Rashee Rice was shut down after four games due to injury, and with inconsistency in the ground game in 2024, 2025 should revert to Plan A.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes proved his value last season by willing the Chiefs to the Super Bowl for the third straight season, regardless of the injuries to his offensive weapons. But with the positive news of Rice set to return to the Chiefs, Nagy should have everything to smile about.
While head coach Andy Reid and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo get a ton of the credit in the coaching department for the Chiefs, Coach Nagy knows how to lead this offense to success himself. With the main goal of getting back to the Super Bowl, two players' returns provide optimism to Nagy's offensive plan.
Recently joining Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother Jason on the New Heights podcast, Nagy revealed his excitement to have Rice and running back Isiah Pacheco back on the offense full time in 2025.
"It's huge for us," Nagy said. "These guys don't understand how lucky they are to be able to have Trav help them in what they do. Understanding how to practice, how to run routes, the little details of understanding how to take coaching."
In what could be Kelce's final year with the Chiefs, Coach Nagy believes that the likes of Rice and Xavier Worthy have a golden opportunity to learn from arguably the greatest tight end to play the game.
"Those two young guys, Rashee and Xavier, what they have with Trav and what they have with Coach Reid and Patrick (Mahomes), it's special. It honestly makes coaching fun, and it lets them grow. We see the growth and development, and that's the exciting part. Everyone is so selfless."
With several predicting Rice and Worthy for breakout seasons, and a ton riding on Pacheco to be successful in 2025, the offensive game in Kansas City could be one of the more feared in the entire National Football League.
The best source for Kansas City information is OnSI. And the best way to remain up to date is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella on X (Twitter).
Plus, don’t forget the Facebook page here and interact with Kansas City fans from all over the globe.