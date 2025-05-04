Chiefs’ UDFA Signings Offer Potential Intrigue
The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Saturday their full list of undrafted free agent signings that were made following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft. The team signed 16 players to the current 90-man roster as the rookie mini-camp got underway this weekend.
Kansas City had one of the stronger draft classes from last weekend, securing potential long-term solutions at key areas of need while establishing depth at others. The Chiefs drafted Ohio State left tackle Josh Simmons in the first round after trading back one spot with the Philadelphia Eagles, who moved up for Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell. Simmons was considered a top offensive prospect before a torn patellar tendon ended his season and put his rookie campaign at risk.
The Chiefs also drafted defensive trench players Omarr Norman-Lott and Ashton Gillotte, and cornerback Nohl Willaims in the second night of the draft while also selecting linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, wide receiver Jalen Royals, and running back Brashard Smith in the third day of selections.
The UDFA crop is headlined by former Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool, who could emerge as a potential gem and successor for Travis Kelce. This is a true pass-catching threat with production and plays to back up his efforts to make the 53-man roster, but it could be a tough path to keep four of them on the roster.
Florida wide receiver Elijah Badger could be another undrafted free agent who makes a name for himself in training camp. The team-leader in receiving yards last year, Badger is a dynamic player with ample explosiveness and body control at the catch point and as a route runner to develop into a potential No. 3 wideout at the next level, with patience.
Safety depth is a priority in future years, with Bryan Cook in the last year of his rookie contract. Tennessee safety Will Brooks was a productive defender who could emerge with a role on the depth chart as a special teams ace. Oklahoma State guard Dalton Cooper may try to insert himself into competition at left guard as someone who was a projected middle-round draft pick, offering power and inertia to generate movement around the line of scrimmage.
Finally, there is likely some competition at punter this summer with Matt Ariza and USC’s Eddie Czaplicki going toe-to-toe. The latter was the Ray Guy Award recipient as the best punter in the country with 47.8 yards per punt in 2025 for the Trojans. He will be one of several undrafted players who could find a role and make the roster this summer.
