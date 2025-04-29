Does Briningstool Have a Chance to Make Chiefs' 53-Man Roster?
Some of the best underdog stories in the NFL come from late-round selections or undrafted free agents. Tom Brady is the biggest underdog success story of all time, selected with the infamous No. 199 pick in the 2000 NFL Draft and later becoming a seven-time Super Bowl champion. For the Kansas City Chiefs, they are due for their own success story, though not to the extent of the player becoming the greatest of all time.
The Chiefs have had their share of late-round choices turning into exceptional football players, such as right guard Trey Smith and running back Isiah Pacheco. However, they have yet to have their undrafted free agent success story that plenty of teams have had to offer. Could that change this year?
Tight end Travis Kelce is making a return for his 13th– and potentially last– season in the NFL. He is considered the greatest to ever play his position. However, the future at the position for Kansas City must be solved sooner than later and a successor could be on the roster, or was just signed to it after the draft.
Noah Gray is the projected No. 2 tight end on the depth chart, according to Ourlads. The team also drafted Jared Wiley last year, and having four tight ends on the roster in 2025 may seem egregious, but that’s if a fourth tight end emerges to be too good to be true.
Clemson’s Jake Briningstool was a possible Day 3 target for the Chiefs in the pre-draft process but instead went undrafted and signed with the team, adding some potential intrigue to the future at the position. Briningstool is a talent that should’ve been drafted and the Chiefs have a chance to strike gold if the former Tiger performs well at training camp and the preseason.
This will be an uphill battle due to the Chiefs having at least three established players at tight end. Some will argue only two due to some unknowns with Wiley as a pass-catcher in the pros, and it could open the door for Briningstool to unseat the former fourth-round selection, becoming the No. 3 tight end on the roster.
Briningstool offers a high ceiling, and it's worth the acquisition. If there is no room on the roster for him, he could become a viable asset elsewhere. However, he offers the best chance of anyone signed so far to make Kansas City’s 53-man roster this fall.
