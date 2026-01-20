One Draft Direction the Chiefs Could Lean In

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to have a good offseason to get back on track. The Chiefs had a difficult season in 2025, where we saw this team miss the playoffs for the first time in a long time.

The Chiefs did not want it to go down the way it did, and now they must make sure they do everything they can to get back on track and get this team winning once again in 2026. The Chiefs have some holes on both sides of the ball, and they are looking for the best fits.

The Chiefs have been doing this for many offseasons. They know they are going to lose some players to other teams, and they have found other players to come in and play well for them. That did not work out well for them last season.

So, this offseason, it is going to have to be different. The Chiefs have to take a different approach on how they go about getting this team better with the roster they have. Head coach Andy Reid is going to let the front office know what he wants.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It is the job of the first office to make sure they do the best to get the team the help they need. General manager Brett Veach will talk with Reid, and they will both come up with a plan on how they want to attack their roster. The Chiefs will have two opportunities to improve their roster. One will be in free agency, where they will look at what players they want to bring back and what players they want to go after. And the 2026 NFL Draft will be another.

In the 2026 NFL Draft, the Chiefs will have the No. 9 overall pick. That is a good spot to be for the Chiefs. They do a good job of drafting, and now that they are higher on the board, they get their shot at better players.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today has the Chiefs taking a surprising pick in the first round of his 2026 Mock Draft.

9. Kansas City Chiefs – Keldric Faulk, DE, Auburn

Bailey and Bain are far more prolific pass rushers than Faulk, though neither one quite fits the bill of a Steve Spagnuolo edge rusher. In this scenario, however, Kansas City uses its rare early pick on a defensive end who more closely fits its longstanding mold. Faulk likely won't ramp up the pressure production right off the bat as he continues to find his way, but the imposing 20-year-old would help the franchise that stands at a crossroads chart a new course.

