Chiefs Draft Pick Listed as Instant Impact Player in 2025
Every year, most NFL franchises have at least one rookie who makes an instant impact. The Kansas City Chiefs have experienced their fair share of impactful youth at different positions over the last few years. Now, their latest class has a chance to continue the trend.
The Chiefs had their dream draft at the top, selecting Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons and securing their future at left tackle for the long term. Omarr Norman-Lott was the team’s second-round choice and is the likely replacement for former Chief Tershawn Wharton. However, there is one prospect from Kansas City’s draft that has been tagged as a potential top-impact rookie this season.
In an article from CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso, third round selection and Louisville edge rusher Ashton Gillotte was listed as the No. 8 instant impact rookie for the 2025 season ahead of Donovan Jackson and Kevin Winston Jr. and behind names such as Travis Hunter, Tetairoa McMillan, and RJ Harvey.
“Gillotte is simply one of those defensive linemen that produces,” Trapasso wrote. “He's not a freakazoid athlete. He doesn't have outstanding measurables. He just learned how to defeat blocks efficiently while getting upfield– or bending the corner– in college, and that nuance is rarely seen in trench prospects.”
Trapasso details his back-to-back seasons of over 50 quarterback pressures while mentioning that even when he won’t be a defensive rookie of the year contender, his current skill set is what will flash the most as an instant-impact rookie.
“At a hair under 6-3 and 264 pounds with shorter arms, he demonstrates a unique bend of speed-to-power conversion, an occasional flash of bendiness, and he plays with the pedal to the floor on every snap,” Trapasso exclaimed. “Kansas City needed a secondary outside rusher beyond George Karlaftis, especially given the lack of development for Felix Anudike-Uzomah.”
Gillotte’s ceiling with the Chiefs is higher than given credit for, considering he will be developed by top-end defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. As Trapasso said, his unique combination of power and motor makes him what he is now. There is room for improvement, but the former Louisville standout should offer the ability to be a dynamic piece to Kansas City’s defense in the years to come.
Check us out and follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.