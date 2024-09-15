Availability of 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey in Question for Week 7 vs. Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are taking things one week at a time, but it's never too early to ponder what circumstances the back-to-back champs could face in future matchups.
Kansas City has dealt with a bit of long-term injury misfortune, as wideout Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was recently placed on injured reserve. The earliest he's eligible to return is Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers, although he's expected to potentially miss the regular season in its entirety. That very opponent is also dealing with an injury to a star player and while the return timeline isn't similar to that of Brown, it could impact Chiefs-49ers on October 20.
Prior to their Week 2 contest against the Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco placed running back Christian McCaffrey on IR. He'll miss at least four games but is eligible to come back for Week 6 versus the Seattle Seahawks. As McCaffrey nurses Achilles tendinitis, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that his absence could be longer than the minimum requirement.
"My understanding: Christian McCaffrey is dealing with painful Achilles tendinitis," Rapoport said. "Described to me as frustrating and difficult. Difficult to run, certainly difficult to get rid of. Now he is not at more of a risk of tearing his Achilles but from my understanding, he is likely to be out six weeks or potentially more which means (Jordan) Mason, the preseason MVP of the 49ers, is going to get a ton of touches."
If McCaffrey indeed misses six-plus weeks, that stretch would include the 49ers' meeting with the Chiefs. That'd be a considerable blow for perhaps the NFC's best team, especially in a regular-season rematch of Super Bowl LVIII. McCaffrey rushed for 80 yards in that February outing, also hauling in eight passes for another 80 yards and a touchdown. He played a huge role in helping keep San Francisco in the game, much like he did last regular season when he scored a league-leading (for non-quarterbacks) 21 times.
While Mason thrived in Week 1 (28 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown), he's no reigning Offensive Player of the Year. When healthy, McCaffrey is one of football's very best. If he can't get cleared in time for Week 7, the Chiefs gain an advantage. His recovery will certainly be worth monitoring over the next several weeks.