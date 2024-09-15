Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Week 2 Preview, Score Predictions
The Kansas City Chiefs are back for another week, and it's for another contest against an AFC North foe.
Coming to town this time are the Cincinnati Bengals, who are in desperate need of a win early in the year. Joe Burrow and Co. fell to the New England Patriots in Week 1's upset, and dropping to 0-2 would put them in a hole to kick off the 2024-25 campaign. On the other side, a Kansas City victory would keep the Chiefs in a great spot both within their own division and when thinking about possible playoff seeding down the line.
How will the game unfold? The Kansas City Chiefs On SI crew makes its predictions for Week 2 of the 2024-25 campaign.
Joshua Brisco: The Bengals need this game more than the Chiefs, but I'm not sure if they can take it. As stupendous as Ja'Marr Chase is, the absence of Tee Higgins and offseason departure of Tyler Boyd leaves Joe Burrow's array of weapons appearing significantly less daunting, while the Chiefs' offense appears well-positioned to move the ball against the same defense that allowed 170 rushing yards to the New England Patriots in Week 1. Trey Hendrickson vs. Kingsley Suamataia is my matchup of the game, but if the Bengals can't get pressure aside from Hendrickson, I'm confident that Patrick Mahomes will be able to keep the passing game on time even when his rookie left tackle gets beat. I'm leaning into my skepticism about the Bengals' offense with a not-quite-right Burrow and assuming the Chiefs take the air out of the ball if they grab a double-digit lead.
Prediction: Chiefs 24, Bengals 13
Jordan Foote: It'd be shocking to see the Bengals come out as flat as they did a week ago against the Patriots. With that said, there's still a clear advantage on the Chiefs' side and I think that will be enough to come away with a win. Like many Cincinnati-Kansas City matchups in the recent past, expect a fairly close game. The Bengals probably won't just roll over. But with Patrick Mahomes dealing and the Bengals' offense still finding its footing, the home team gets the victory in Week 2.
Prediction: Chiefs 24, Bengals 20
Zack Eisen: A familiar foe comes to Arrowhead, or as they call it, “Burrowhead,” this week. The Bengals are coming off a confusing loss at home to the Patriots in Week 1. They struggled on both sides of the ball, but expect them to be ready to play against the Chiefs. Kansas City can gain a significant tiebreaker advantage by beating two other AFC contenders in the season's opening weeks. The offense should be able to establish themselves early and often in this game, allowing the defense to take advantage of a weak Cincinnati offensive line. The Chiefs enjoy the friendly confines of Arrowhead and cruise to a victory.
Prediction: Chiefs 31, Bengals 20
Mark Van Sickle: The Bengals had an embarrassing loss at home in Week 1, but this is the NFL and anything can happen week to week. The Chiefs are the better team, but they will still need to go out and prove it. I expect to see a high dosage of Isiah Pacheco as the Bengals had a tough time stopping the run in Week 1. Pacheco had a career-high in rushing yards against the Bengals last year with a 130-yard effort, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him have another great game this week. The Chiefs' offense can go so many different directions: Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and more. The Bengals will try and put up a fight, but they won’t be able to win a shootout in Kansas City.