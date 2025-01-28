Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Go Viral After Sunday's Win
The Kansas City Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl. After their victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship last Sunday, the team is now going to their third straight Super Bowl.
The Chiefs will look to be the first team to ever win three Super Bowls in a row. Something that we have never seen in the National Football League.
The Chiefs will face a familiar opponent in the Super Bowl. They will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC East. These two met in Super Bowl 57. That game was a great one and an instant classic. The Chiefs came out on top winning by a field goal in the final seconds. If he sees the same game it is going to be a fun one to watch.
It was another special moment for players and their families. But we know who steals the show every time they come to watch tight end Travis Kelce play at Arrowhead. That is pop star and Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift. Every time she is in attendance all eyes and cameras are looking for her.
After the Chiefs win over the Bills in the AFC Championship, Kelce and Swift had a moment together down on the field that turned into the internet's new meme.
"Kelce followed up his dud of a playoff performance with an awkward postgame interview at the podium but was all smiles while sharing a sweet moment with Swift on the field. Swift was just as happy to be wrapped up in the Chiefs star’s arms, which seemed to calm her nerves from the stressful game," said Sports Illustrated Report Kristen Wong.
"Someone who wasn’t so happy to be in the situation was Swift’s bodyguard, Drew, who stood slightly off to the side of the loved-up couple with a stern and steely expression. His job, after all, is to look as intimidating as possible, but it still made for a hilarious meme"
The Chiefs will now look to hold up another Super Bowl Trophy. This time in New Orleans against a familiar opponent. If the Chiefs can pull it off in two weeks, it will be the first time ever we see a team win three rings in a row in the National Football team.