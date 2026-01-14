Super Bowl 60 National Anthem Singer: Everything to Know About the Pregame Performances

"The Star-Spangled Banner" is a difficult song to sing in the shower, let alone on the national stage. Yet year after year, brave and soulful singers offer up their talents at the Super Bowl—consistently one of the most-watched sporting events in the country—where they lay their talent bare, and hopefully master a ditty that has taken down many a performer before.

This go-around, a pop star we all know and love will have the honor of grabbing the mic before Super Bowl 60—slated for Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET—alongside two equally talented artists who will perform renditions of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and "America the Beautiful."

Let's take a look at the full slate below:

Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2026?

This year's performance of the national anthem will come courtesy of Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter and pop musician Charlie Puth.

Puth, 34, is known for his chart-topping hits like the Wiz Khalifa collaboration "See You Again," the radio-loved "Attention," and the upbeat ballad "One Call Away."

Who are the other pregame performers at Super Bowl 2026?

In addition to Puth's national anthem, R&B star Coco Jones will perform her rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," while legendary folk and Americana legend Brandi Carlisle will sing "America the Beautiful."

All three performances will, of course, come ahead of reggaeton icon Bad Bunny's sure-to-be-magnificent halftime show.

Song Performer Genre "Lift Every Voice and Sing" Coco Jones R&B "America the Beautiful" Brandi Carlisle Americana "The Star-Spangled Banner" Charlie Puth Pop

Recent Super Bowl national anthem performers

Here is a look at the last 10 singers to perform the national anthem ahead of the Super Bowl:

Season Super Bowl Performer Genre 2024-25 LIX Jon Batiste Jazz/Pop/R&B 2023-24 LVIII Reba McEntire Country 2022-23 LVII Chris Stapleton Country 2021-22 LVI Mickey Guyton Country 2020-21 LV Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan Country, R&B 2019-20 LIV Demi Lovato Pop 2018-19 LII Gladys Knight Soul 2017-18 LII P!nk Pop 2016-17 LI Luke Bryan Country 2015-16 50 Lady Gaga Pop

