Super Bowl 60 National Anthem Singer: Everything to Know About the Pregame Performances
"The Star-Spangled Banner" is a difficult song to sing in the shower, let alone on the national stage. Yet year after year, brave and soulful singers offer up their talents at the Super Bowl—consistently one of the most-watched sporting events in the country—where they lay their talent bare, and hopefully master a ditty that has taken down many a performer before.
This go-around, a pop star we all know and love will have the honor of grabbing the mic before Super Bowl 60—slated for Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET—alongside two equally talented artists who will perform renditions of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and "America the Beautiful."
Let's take a look at the full slate below:
Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2026?
This year's performance of the national anthem will come courtesy of Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter and pop musician Charlie Puth.
Puth, 34, is known for his chart-topping hits like the Wiz Khalifa collaboration "See You Again," the radio-loved "Attention," and the upbeat ballad "One Call Away."
Who are the other pregame performers at Super Bowl 2026?
In addition to Puth's national anthem, R&B star Coco Jones will perform her rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," while legendary folk and Americana legend Brandi Carlisle will sing "America the Beautiful."
All three performances will, of course, come ahead of reggaeton icon Bad Bunny's sure-to-be-magnificent halftime show.
Song
Performer
Genre
"Lift Every Voice and Sing"
Coco Jones
R&B
"America the Beautiful"
Brandi Carlisle
Americana
"The Star-Spangled Banner"
Charlie Puth
Pop
Recent Super Bowl national anthem performers
Here is a look at the last 10 singers to perform the national anthem ahead of the Super Bowl:
Season
Super Bowl
Performer
Genre
2024-25
LIX
Jon Batiste
Jazz/Pop/R&B
2023-24
LVIII
Reba McEntire
Country
2022-23
LVII
Chris Stapleton
Country
2021-22
LVI
Mickey Guyton
Country
2020-21
LV
Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan
Country, R&B
2019-20
LIV
Demi Lovato
Pop
2018-19
LII
Gladys Knight
Soul
2017-18
LII
P!nk
Pop
2016-17
LI
Luke Bryan
Country
2015-16
50
Lady Gaga
Pop
Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.