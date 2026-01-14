SI

Super Bowl 60 National Anthem Singer: Everything to Know About the Pregame Performances

Who is singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Levi's Stadium this year?
Grammy-nominated artist Charlie Puth will perform the "Star-Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl 60.
"The Star-Spangled Banner" is a difficult song to sing in the shower, let alone on the national stage. Yet year after year, brave and soulful singers offer up their talents at the Super Bowl—consistently one of the most-watched sporting events in the country—where they lay their talent bare, and hopefully master a ditty that has taken down many a performer before.

This go-around, a pop star we all know and love will have the honor of grabbing the mic before Super Bowl 60—slated for Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET—alongside two equally talented artists who will perform renditions of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and "America the Beautiful."

Let's take a look at the full slate below:

Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2026?

This year's performance of the national anthem will come courtesy of Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter and pop musician Charlie Puth.

Puth, 34, is known for his chart-topping hits like the Wiz Khalifa collaboration "See You Again," the radio-loved "Attention," and the upbeat ballad "One Call Away."

Who are the other pregame performers at Super Bowl 2026?

In addition to Puth's national anthem, R&B star Coco Jones will perform her rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," while legendary folk and Americana legend Brandi Carlisle will sing "America the Beautiful."

All three performances will, of course, come ahead of reggaeton icon Bad Bunny's sure-to-be-magnificent halftime show.

Song

Performer

Genre

"Lift Every Voice and Sing"

Coco Jones

R&B

"America the Beautiful"

Brandi Carlisle

Americana

"The Star-Spangled Banner"

Charlie Puth

Pop

Recent Super Bowl national anthem performers

Here is a look at the last 10 singers to perform the national anthem ahead of the Super Bowl:

Season

Super Bowl

Performer

Genre

2024-25

LIX

Jon Batiste

Jazz/Pop/R&B

2023-24

LVIII

Reba McEntire

Country

2022-23

LVII

Chris Stapleton

Country

2021-22

LVI

Mickey Guyton

Country

2020-21

LV

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan

Country, R&B

2019-20

LIV

Demi Lovato

Pop

2018-19

LII

Gladys Knight

Soul

2017-18

LII

P!nk

Pop

2016-17

LI

Luke Bryan

Country

2015-16

50

Lady Gaga

Pop

