Taylor Swift Had Relatable Reaction to Dealing With Stress of Another Close Chiefs Win
Taylor Swift was feeling the stress of any other football fan as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game on Sunday.
The Chiefs ultimately prevailed 32-29 over the Bills to advance to their third straight Super Bowl. Even as the players and families celebrated the victory on the field after the game, Swift was still recapping the nerves she felt watching the game
"My heart was in my throat," Swift said to Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, after the game. "I was like 'I need to ... get out of here.' This is crazy."
In the video captured by the Kansas City Star, Swift was seen crediting Brittany for also helping her through the stress in the weeks leading up to the game.
"Oh my God, you kept me so calm the last couple weeks," Swift said to Brittany. She then reached over to Travis's mom, Donna Kelce and said, "I did not know what to do, and I'd be like, 'tell me it's going to be okay.'"
Unfortunately for Swift, the nerves are not over yet. She will likely feel similar stress when the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl in two weeks.